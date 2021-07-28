NYC to give out $100 for any New Yorker who gets a COVID vaccine

(Bloomberg) -- New York City will give out $100 to any resident who gets their first Covid-19 vaccine in an effort to boost lagging vaccination rates.
The cash incentive will start on July 30 at city run vaccination sites, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on a Wednesday briefing.
The city recorded 929 cases on a seven-day average as of Monday, almost twice as much as the 489 reported July 13. Hospitalizations, which remain low, doubled to 108, compared to 59 on July 13. Only 54% of people are fully vaccinated in the city, which failed to reach its June goal of vaccinating 5 million residents.
