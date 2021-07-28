Seaplane service launches in Boston

Ticket sales are taking off at a faster-than-expected pace for a New York-based airline’s new seaplane flights between Boston and Manhattan, in advance of the first trips next week.

Gabriela Salas, director of sales at Rye Brook, N.Y.-based Tailwind Air, said travelers are booking flights through October — only one week after the service was first announced. Most of the tickets are being booked by New Yorkers, she said. Tailwind, she said, had a conservative outlook because the flights are starting so late in the year, with the season wrapping up at the end of November.

“It’s such a short season for us,” Salas said. “[But] sales have been booming. We have to hire more people now just to answer phone calls.”