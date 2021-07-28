Senators possibly exposed to COVID as Capitol faces virus spread

In an evenly divided Senate that has several major pieces of legislation on its summer agenda -- including an emerging deal on a $579 billion infrastructure package and a $3.5 trillion budget resolution -- the absence of just one senator can dramatically alter the prospects for legislation.

Michigan Democratic Senator Gary Peters, the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said his panel delayed the hearing but declined to name which senators were possibly exposed.

(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. Senate committee postponed a hearing Wednesday after some of its members were potentially exposed to Covid-19, the latest sign of the virus’ rapid resurgence at the Capitol.

The news comes just hours after Congress’s top physician reimposed a mask-wearing requirement for everyone, including lawmakers, while they are on the House floor or in House hallways and offices, and alerted senators they should wear masks, too.

A previous House-floor mask requirement for members and staff had been lifted last month. But in his updated guidance to lawmakers, Attending Physician Brian Monahan pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masks in some indoor spaces to reduce risks in response to the further spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

“For all House Office buildings, the Hall of the House, and House Committee Meetings, wearing of a well-fitted, medical grade, filtration face mask is required when an individual is in an interior space and other individuals are present,” Monahan said in a memo.

“For meetings in an enclosed U.S. House of Representatives controlled space, masks are REQUIRED,” Monahan emphasized.

Monahan sent a separate, similar letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. That letter reiterates “all individuals should wear a well-fitted mask” but stops short of requiring it in the Senate chamber. The Senate never had a mask mandate.

In the past 10 days, Representatives Vern Buchanan of Florida and Clay Higgins of Louisiana, both Republicans, have announced that they tested positive for the virus. Monahan mentions those cases in his memo, though not by name. In addition, Monahan said several congressional staffers, including some who had already been vaccinated, have also tested positive.

Monahan’s memo says members will not be required to wear masks when they are alone, or when they are recognized to speak on the House floor. But failure to wear a mask in the Hall of the House in other circumstances will be subject to fines, he writes, as was the case under the previous rule.

On Tuesday night, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted: “Make no mistake — The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.”

The White House told staff on Tuesday evening that they must again wear masks.



