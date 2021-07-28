US residents search ‘loss of taste’ online as Delta spreads

Internet searches for “loss of taste” and “loss of smell” -- common symptoms of COVID -- are on the rise again as the delta variant spreads across the US.

Searches on Google.com for those two phrases are at their highest since January. Queries for “delta variant loss of taste and smell” are up 60% in the past week, as are searches for “delta variant symptoms,” according to Google Trends data.

Many of the inquiries come from states that have lagged in vaccinations, according to the company’s data.