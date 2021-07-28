fb-pixel Skip to main content

US residents search ‘loss of taste’ online as Delta spreads

By Stacie Sherman Bloomberg,Updated July 28, 2021, 4 minutes ago
Dr. Clair Vandersteen uses a miniature camera to check inside the nasal passages of a patient, Gabriella Forgione, during tests in a hospital in Nice, southern France, to determine why she has been unable to smell or taste since she contracted COVID-19 in November 2020. A year into the coronavirus pandemic, doctors and researchers are still striving to better understand and treat the accompanying epidemic of COVID-19-related anosmia — loss of smell — draining much of the joy of life from an increasing number of sensorially frustrated longer-term sufferers like Forgione.
Internet searches for “loss of taste” and “loss of smell” -- common symptoms of COVID -- are on the rise again as the delta variant spreads across the US.

Searches on Google.com for those two phrases are at their highest since January. Queries for “delta variant loss of taste and smell” are up 60% in the past week, as are searches for “delta variant symptoms,” according to Google Trends data.

Many of the inquiries come from states that have lagged in vaccinations, according to the company’s data.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask guidelines were among the most searched on Google, with more than 500,000 daily queries, third only to Simone Biles, the gymnast who withdrew from the Olympics, and Joey Jordison, a heavy metal musician who died this week at 46. Mask mandate searches have jumped in the past two days, with the most interest in Nevada, Missouri and Louisiana, which have some of the highest Covid-19 transmission levels among U.S. states.

Federal health officials Tuesday said fully vaccinated people should go back to wearing masks indoors in places where infections are soaring. The country’s seven-day average of new cases has jumped 147% in the past two weeks, to 56,816 as of July 26, CDC data show.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

