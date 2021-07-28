Vaccinated US travelers to England will no longer quarantine

The reforms to travel rules will allow visitors from the U.S. and most EU countries to enter the U.K. on the same basis as Britons who have received two Covid shots. U.K. residents are are no longer required to self-isolate when returning from most medium-risk countries.

Under plans backed by British ministers on Wednesday, international leisure cruises will also resume after being put on hold for more than a year.

More details are expected to be announced later on Wednesday. The rule change initially applies to England, but other nations in the U.K. have generally followed the same regimes for international travel.

The plans will deliver a significant boost to Britain’s aviation and travel sector, which has lagged the recovery in continental Europe.

This summer, American tourists on European holidays have largely bypassed the U.K. to avoid quarantines. And while vaccinated Britons can travel with less hassle to Spain or Portugal, EU residents haven’t been able to easily get to tourist attractions like the Tower of London.

While the U.K. decision will ease the barriers to travel from the U.S., the Biden administration isn’t likely to reciprocate any time soon. Last week, the U.S. advised Americans to avoid traveling to the U.K. because of a surge in coronavirus infections.

“We want people to be able to come from the U.S. freely in a way that they normally do. We’re talking to them the whole time,” Johnson said in an interview with LBC radio Wednesday. “At the moment we’re dealing with a delta wave, the U.S. is dealing with a delta wave, but be assured that we are on it the whole time.”