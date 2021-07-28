Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through July 20) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A black-bellied whistling duck was seen by many birders at Salt Pond in Falmouth.
Sightings from a quieter Race Point in Provincetown included a parasitic jaeger, 150 least terns, 800 common terns, 20 roseate terns, 35 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 6 Cory’s shearwaters, 125 great shearwaters, 35 sooty shearwaters, and 4 Manx shearwaters.
Birds in and around Nauset Marsh in Eastham included a Northern bobwhite, 3 clapper rails, a whimbrel, 3 yellow-crowned night-herons, a glossy Ibis, 2 willow flycatchers, 2 seaside sparrows, and 11 saltmarsh sparrows.
Other sightings around the Cape included a blue grosbeak at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a hooded merganser elsewhere in Falmouth, a white-eyed vireo in Woods Hole, a Leach’s storm-petrel in Sandwich, a rose-breasted grosbeak in Barnstable, 3 yellow-crowned night-herons at Hallet’s Mill Pond in Yarmouthport, a least bittern and a little blue heron at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in West Harwich, a brant at Forest Beach in Chatham, a common gallinule in North Truro, and a royal tern at Stellwagen Bank.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.