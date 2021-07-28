Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through July 20) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A black-bellied whistling duck was seen by many birders at Salt Pond in Falmouth.

Sightings from a quieter Race Point in Provincetown included a parasitic jaeger, 150 least terns, 800 common terns, 20 roseate terns, 35 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 6 Cory’s shearwaters, 125 great shearwaters, 35 sooty shearwaters, and 4 Manx shearwaters.