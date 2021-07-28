Take your gym routine outdoors with these free fitness classes

As part of its Summer on the Emerald Necklace series, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy is offering outdoor yoga, pilates, and Tai Chi classes throughout the season at a variety of locations, such as Olmstead Park, on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Check emeraldnecklace.org for the schedule and locations.

You might think of group fitness classes as largely an indoor pursuit requiring a gym membership, but there are plenty of free workouts around the city taking place in the great outdoors. Here are a few options to build strength while enjoying the summer weather.

Seaport Sweat

Seaport Sweat’s sixth season of outdoor fitness classes runs through October. Classes take place on Seaport Common Monday evenings through Saturday mornings and are hosted by a variety of instructors from studios like Kick It by Eliza and Equinox. In addition to in-person events, outdoor classes are streamed via Instagram Live on @seaportbos. Registration is required. bostonseaport.xyz/seaport-sweat/

Fit in the Fenway

Fit in the Fenway hosts 45-minute to one-hour barre, yoga sculpt, and strength training classes on The Green at 401 Park on Tuesday through Thursday evenings until October. Instructors from The Handle Bar and Barre 3 lead classes such as Barre Groove, a bouncy workout using trampolines. thefenway.com/events

Boston Parks Fitness Series

Boston Parks brings fitness citywide with a fun variety of classes, including an Afrobeats Bootcamp, line dancing, family Zumba, and Tai Chi, to name a few. Classes take place mornings and evenings daily in several parks throughout the city, such as Boston Common, the North End’s Christopher Columbus Park, and Ronan Park in Dorchester. This series runs through October. For more information, visit boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/boston-parks-fitness-series.

CX Fit, Cambridge

CX Fit hosts weekly workouts twice a week until Sept. 25. In its third season, in partnership with Cambridge Crossing and Club High-Rise, CX Fit introduces new classes and instructors from studios like Barre Groove and Trill Fit. The workouts take place in two Cambridge locations, Wednesdays at 6 p.m. on the Common at CX (320 Morgan Ave.) and Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the Maria Baldwin Open Space (next door to 222 Jacob St.), and are also livestreamed via Instagram Live on @cxcambridge. Registration is required at wearecxfit.com/.

Weigh Better U Personal Training and Group Fitness, Charlestown

Weigh Better U teams up with The Anthem Group to bring HIIT — high-intensity interval training — classes to the Charlestown Naval Shipyard Park. The class, called Weigh Better Burn, incorporates body weight and free weights every Thursday evening from 5-5:45 p.m. and Saturday morning from 10-10:45 a.m. throughout the summer. Participants should bring their own yoga mats and towels. Register at eventbrite.com.

Community Boating Inc. Sunrise Yoga, Charles River

Community Boating Inc., celebrating its 75th anniversary, offers weekly sunrise yoga every Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. for all abilities. The instructor, Anne-Marie, leads participants through a one-hour Kripalu-inspired class on the Community Boating dock near 21 David G Mugar Way. www.community-boating.org/calendar/.

