This Massachusetts spot was named one of the best places to visit in the early fall

In the unranked list , Nantucket held its ground among seven other vacation spots, including Bali, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Nantucket, a New England summer haven, was dubbed one of the best places to travel in September by Condé Nast Traveler.

Traveling to the island off of Cape Cod in the off-season will make a trip “relatively quiet and crowd-free,” the publication wrote, while still allowing visitors to “enjoy the same outdoor activities as during high season.”

Condé Nast Traveler recommends tourists check out the sailing, golfing, and biking scenes, stroll to nearby lighthouses, and drink and dine at the original Cisco Brewers open-air beer garden and The Proprietors restaurant, which serves up globally inspired fare.

If you can swing it, there is also the 10th annual Nantucket Project, an application-only conference taking place Sept. 23-26. It features live talks, original films, and an appearance by Michelle Obama, alongside other yet-to-be-announced speakers, according to the project’s website. The tickets for the event cost a whopping $5,780.

Nantucket’s Health and Human Services Department issued an advisory on July 21 asking all visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask indoors when physical distancing isn’t possible, because of the increasing prevalence of the Delta variant.

