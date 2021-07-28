I never believe people are into me — even when they clearly are. My confidence has improved over the years, but I still carry this feeling of being a failure. When I meet someone amazing, I feel like I’d be a burden/disappointment of a partner. And then I pull away so they don’t have to deal with the burden of me.

Oof, that makes it sound like I’m a miserable person, but actually I’m OK, I swear! I’ve got lots of amazing friends, and some of them I can talk to about anything and feel totally heard/not a burden at all. I guess romantic relationships just feel so scary and intense. And these friendships in which I feel comfy enough to open up usually involve people I’ve known for a couple of decades (so I’ve had time to learn I’m safe to share my heart with these people). How do I be vulnerable/brave with people I’m interested in dating?

– Confidence

Advertisement

A. How do I be vulnerable/brave with people I’m interested in dating?

Please remember that there are degrees of vulnerability. At the start of a relationship, it’s about simple questions and having a good time. Do you laugh together? Is there attraction?

If you’re nervous, it might help to focus on getting to know them. If you’re thinking, My date must think I’m annoying, during an entire outing, you’ve thought about yourself too much. Focus on the person in front of you.

You’re probably a slow burn when it comes to emotional intimacy, and that is OK! You can tell someone it’ll take you a bit to open up. You’re not trying to be Bruce Wayne or anything — keeping your secrets to yourself until you trust someone enough to show them your superhero cave. All you want is time.

Advertisement

Here’s the thing to repeat in the mirror: If someone is asking you questions, it means they want to know the answers. When you’re ready to share, know you’re not burdening them.

I know all of this is easier to read than believe, easier to hear than put into practice. That’s why my biggest piece of advice is this: If you make it past a few dates with someone, bring them around your friends. It might ground you and remind you of all you offer when you’re around the people who know you best.

The bravery part comes with practice. You test yourself in small ways and then you try all over again.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Fifteen years ago my wife broke up with me because she felt like she was a disappointment and a burden to me. When she saw my reaction (uncontrollable shaking), it took her all of 30 seconds to change her mind, and here we are, still very happily married. HAPPYGAPPER

I encourage you to seek talk therapy to learn new ways of being. Good luck to you. HELLOWORLD13

Don’t worry so much about how you are being received. You want them to see you as you are, the best version of you, but still you, and if they don’t appreciate you, then you move on to the next person. HEYITHINK

Fake it ‘til you make it, letter writer. NOMORESCREENNAMES

Catch Season 5 of Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show, or wherever you listen.

Advertisement



