Boston police officer stabbed, juvenile girl arrested

A Boston police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Mattapan Wednesday evening, and a juvenile girl was arrested following the incident, police said.
The officer was stabbed in the area of 1234 Blue Hill Ave. at 5:13 p.m., said Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman.
The officer was then taken to an area hospital, McNulty said.
His condition was not known.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
