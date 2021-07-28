Boy, 16, second person charged in stabbing death of New Bedford man

A motive for the homicide was not publicly identified by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III whose office is investigating the crime.

The boy is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly playing a role in the death of 18-year-old ‘Rayshard Normil-Jerome.

A 16-year-old boy is the second person charged in connection with the stabbing death of a New Bedford man found bleeding from his wounds in a city park this week, officials said.

The first person charged, 21-year-old Latrell Baskin of New Bedford allegedly told investigators that he kicked Normil-Jerome while wearing sneakers during the assault in the park. according to court records and prosecutors.

Baskin has pleaded not guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is currently being held pending a dangerousness hearing set for Aug 6.

According to Walsh’s office, a State Police trooper patrolling New Bedford early Tuesday was flagged down by a woman who directed him to an area of Clasky Common Park where Normil-Jerome was found on the ground, bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The boy is scheduled to be arraigned in New Bedford Juvenile Court Wednesday. Juvenile courts are closed to the public.

