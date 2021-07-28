Brighton man killed in Korean War to be buried after remains identified

In a statement, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said the remains of Army 1st Lt. Thomas J. Redgate were formally identified on April 16, 2020.

A 24-year-old Brighton man killed in combat during the Korean War in 1950 will finally be laid to rest next month in Bourne after his remains were accounted for last year, officials said Wednesday.

Army 1st Lt. Thomas J. Redgate, of Brighton, was killed in the Korean War in 1950. He'll be buried next month in Bourne after his remains were identified last year.

Redgate, a member of Battery A, 48th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, was reported missing in action on Dec. 11, 1950, after enemy forces attacked his unit near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, according to the statement.

In July 2018, the statement said, following a June summit meeting between then-US President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korean officials turned over 55 boxes that they said contained the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

Advertisement

Thsoe remains, officials said, were taken to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome, and autosomal DNA analysis to identify Redgate’s remains, which were also confirmed with the aid of anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence, according to the statement.

Redgate’s name, the statement said, is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to show that he’s been accounted for, officials said.

“Redgate will be buried Sept. 17, 2021, in Bourne, Massachusetts,” the statement said.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.