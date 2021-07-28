British diplomats meet with Rhode Island business leaders, elected officials

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think we need a trade deadline in Rhode Island politics. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 153,802 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 94 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 2.1 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,739. There were 24 people in the hospital, and 654,926 residents were fully vaccinated. Check our dashboard for more data.

I promise I won’t make a tea joke, but a group of diplomats with the British Consulate-General Boston are visiting Rhode Island this week to meet with top business leaders and elected officials on a wide range of issues – including the offshore wind industry.

Peter Abbott, the British consul general in Boston, and Deputy Consul General Tom Nickalls have already had virtual meetings with US Representative David Cicilline and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos this week, but they’re kicking off the in-person sessions at FM Global at 8:30 a.m.

The officials are also scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion on offshore wind, meet with Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, and dine with Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor later in the day.

On Thursday, they’re meeting with 401TechBridge, visiting the Naval War College, and making a very on-brand stop at Hartley’s Original Pork Pies.

”The goal of this visit to is strengthen and foster United Kingdom-Rhode Island relationships as they relate to trade and economics, science and innovative research, climate initiatives and offshore wind industry growth as well as build diplomatic connections with state and local government officials,” said spokeswoman and Roger Williams University graduate Rachel Wells.

The group will finish the week with a meeting at the University of Rhode Island and a visit to the Matunuck Oyster Farm.

With Pryor leading the way, Rhode Island has built strong relationships with several UK-based offshore wind companies in recent years – and he has made several trips across the pond. One company, Boston Energy Wind Power Services, has plans to create 52 training and maintenance jobs in the state by 2023.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ My latest column explores why Woonsocket has the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Rhode Island, and some of the lowest in the region. Read more.

⚓ Meet Ben Tuff, who wants to swim 19 miles nonstop from Block Island to Jamestown on Saturday. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee on Tuesday said he is not planning to mandate vaccinations for state employees, and he was awaiting federal guidance before deciding whether to recommend masks for school children. Read more.

⚓ Care New England and Lifespan, Rhode Island’s two largest health care systems, announced Tuesday that they are moving toward mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all staff across all operating units. Read more.

⚓ Care New England president and CEO Dr. James E. Fanale says that he’s concerned about the finances at Women & Infants Hospital, especially if the merger with Lifespan doesn’t go through. Read more.

⚓ The state Coastal Resources Management Council voted Tuesday to designate Public Street east of Allens Avenue as a public right-of-way. That means the area, in the shadow of salt piles and a scrap metal yard, will be protected for public access in perpetuity. Read more.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.