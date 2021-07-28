Divers searching for person in the Charles River

Divers were searching for a person in the Charles River Wednesday morning.
Shortly after 11 a.m. the State Police marine unit responded to the area of the river by the BU Bridge for a report of a person struggling to stay afloat in the water, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.
The Boston and Cambridge fire departments also responded, he said.
Update on the water rescue Charles River at the BU Bridge/railroad bridge: one reported victim in the water is unaccounted for. Water search is in progress by Cambridge Fire & @BostonFire. Divers are entering the water to at this time.@MassStatePolice https://t.co/AKCACLG9C0— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 28, 2021
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.