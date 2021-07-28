fb-pixel Skip to main content

Divers searching for person in the Charles River

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated July 28, 2021, 7 minutes ago

Divers were searching for a person in the Charles River Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m. the State Police marine unit responded to the area of the river by the BU Bridge for a report of a person struggling to stay afloat in the water, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.

The Boston and Cambridge fire departments also responded, he said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

