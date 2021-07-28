A dozen Cambridge firefighters hurt in hazmat situation

Arriving firefighters encountered smoke on the fourth floor of the five story building and then discovered smoke coming from the floor of a vacant unit, the spokesman wrote in a statement.

The firefighters were among those responding to an alarm from a multi-family building at 355 Massachusetts Ave. around 12:48 a.m., a department spokesman said.

A dozen Cambridge firefighters were being treated for chemical burns at Boston hospitals after what was first thought to be a smoky fire became a dangerous hazmat situation early Wednesday, officials said.

“When water was applied to extinguish the fire, it reacted with chemicals that had breached their original containers and created the initial chemical reaction,” the spokesman wrote. “Firefighters in the apartment suffered non-life threatening burns to their hands when the chemicals penetrated their firefighting gear.”

All of the firefighters were taken to Boston hospitals where they were being treated Wednesday morning for what are believed to be minor injuries, the department said.

With the help of the hazmat unit from the Boston Fire Department, firefighters determined the chemicals were food-grade peroxide and ammonia that had leaked out of packaging and created an “exothermic reaction” when water was applied, the department said.

Four residents were forced to leave their homes early Wednesday, the department said.

“We are still in the process of investigating why the chemicals were in the apartment and what caused the breach,” the spokesman wrote.





