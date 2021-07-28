Maine governor says state will recommend mask wearing indoors in areas of high virus transmission

Mills’s office announced the move in a statement, which noted the CDC’s now recommending that all people, regardless of vaccination status, mask up in indoor, public settings in areas with “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission. The statement said the CDC’s also reccomending that teachers, staff, and students in K-12 schools wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status or community transmission level.

Maine Governor Janet T. Mills on Wednesday said her state will follow updated federal guidelines on mask wearing and recommend people don face coverings indoors in public spaces in high-risk locales for COVID-19 transmission, regardless of vaccination status.

Maine, Mills’s office said, will align with the CDC and recommend both measures in the state. The changes, the statement said, will not be requirements - only recommendations.

The Democratic governor also urged her constituents to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

“As a result of their willingness to roll up their sleeves, 72 percent of eligible Maine people have been fully vaccinated – one of the best rates in the country,” Mills said in the statement. “This has helped us keep our rates of COVID low compared to the rest of the nation, but the Delta variant remains a threat that we want to keep at bay as much as possible. The most effective way to do that is to get vaccinated. We continue to strongly urge all people to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities by getting your shot. In the meantime, we recommend that Maine people follow the U.S. CDC’s updated public health recommendations.”

Mills’s office said the CDC indicates that currently in Maine, York and Piscataquis counties have “substantial” levels of community transmission, meaning people should wear face coverings in indoor public settings in those areas, whether they’re vaccinated or not.

Maine’s other 14 counties, the statement said, currently have “moderate” levels of community transmission per the CDC, so they’re not subject to the recommendation on indoor public places besides schools.

“Vaccination is our best shot to slow the spread of COVID-19, including variants that continue to cause serious illness and death,” said a Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Dr. Nirav D. Shah, head of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in the statement from Mills’s office.

Lambrew and Shah, who’re scheduled to brief the media at 2 p.m. Wednesday, also said officials “continue to strongly urge all Maine people to get their shot to protect themselves and keep people safe. As the U.S. CDC has noted, vaccination is our best route out of this pandemic and this new guidance serves as a reminder that we must continue to take the threat of this virus seriously.”

State Education Commissioner Pender Makin also weighed in, saying in the statement from Mills’s office that school officials statewide stand ready to assist in any way they can.

“The pandemic continues to create dynamic challenges for school communities across the nation, and we are extremely proud of the leadership and professionalism exhibited by Maine’s administrators, school boards, and staff members as they work to keep their schools safe and open,” Makin said. “Maine’s Department of Education remains committed to providing support and guidance as we navigate this continually evolving situation.”

