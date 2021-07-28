Man arrested on DUI charges twice in one night, more than 70 miles apart

Five hours later at 6:03 a.m., he allegedly walked into the lobby of the Pelham Police Department, which is more than 70 miles from Hudson.

The man was arrested and charged with DUI at around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday in Hudson, N.H., after he was involved in a crash there, police in Pelham, Mass., said in a statement.

A 19-year-old Lowell man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly driving drunk in two separate incidents more than 70 miles apart, police said.

“He told the dispatcher that he was arrested earlier in the night and requested his property back,” the statement said.

Police said they became suspicious because they had not arrested anyone that night, and they later determined that the man had been arrested in Hudson before driving to Pelham. Police said the man “was confused about his location.”

The man was still visibly intoxicated, the statement said, and police arrested him and charged him with DUI, breach of bail conditions, and operating a vehicle after suspension.

He was released to a “sober adult” after posting bail.

Police found the property the man was searching for in his pants pocket.

