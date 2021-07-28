Merrimack Repertory Theatre’s artist in residence, and an exhibit of robots

Merrimack Repertory Theatre in Lowell has named Malika Oyetimein as the company’s artist in residence for the 2021-2022 season. Prior to her appointment, Oyetimein directed the theater’s acclaimed video production of “Fannie Lou Hamer: Speak On It!” In her new role, Oyetimein will direct a new play workshop and assist with artistic hiring, season planning, and community engagement. “Malika is one of the most exciting and dynamic directors working in the American theatre,” said Courtney Sale, MRT’s artistic director. “Malika crafts richly kinesthetic experiences on stage and tightly woven ensembles. Her rehearsal room radiates joy. Her candor calls us all to our best selves. We are thrilled she is joining MRT in this new role.” (

Lazarus House Ministries Is hosting a Food and Clothing drive in Lawrence. The Aug. 14 event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at 300 Hampshire St. and will accept food and clothing based on the organization’s guidelines, which can be found at lazarushouse.org.

WEST

UFO Gifts and Gallery has opened at 63 Nason St. in Maynard with “Take Me To Your Leader!” ― an exhibit featuring art robots of all sizes, shapes, and personalities created by multiple artists. The combination art gallery and gift shop is an offshoot of Artspace Maynard, and includes other media such as wall hangings and glass art. The gallery is open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Thursday from noon until 7 p.m. For more information, visit ufoartspace.org and artspacemaynard.com.

The Discovery Museum in Acton will host a drop-in event called “Eat Like a Bird” on Aug. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. Kids can use tongs, tweezers, spoons, and clothespins to simulate a bird’s beak and learn more about how birds use beaks in their daily lives. The museum will also host a National Book Lovers’ Day drop-in on Aug. 5 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., inviting visitors to write and illustrate their own books. Both events are free with admission, which is $15.50 per visitor for adults and children ages 1-60. Admission for visitors 60 and older is $14.50. Advance registration at discoveryacton.org is required for every visit.

SOUTH

Registration is now open for the Harvard Pilgrim Finish At The 50 5k road race taking place at Patriot Place on Sept. 3. The event, sponsored by Patriot Place and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, allows participants to run across the 50-yard line at Gillette Stadium. Registration is $30 until Aug. 16, $35 until Aug. 30, and $40 starting Aug. 31. Runners under 18 can register for $25, and children can participate in the 50-yard Kids Dash for $10. Registration for both events is available at finishatthe50.com.

The Avon Civic Association hosts another installment of the Avon Concert Series at the John J. DeMarco Park on North Main Street. On Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m., the group Divas With a Twist will perform at the park, sponsored by the New England Center for Nutritional Education and Steve Rose. Residents should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for the concert. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be relocated to St. Michael’s Church at 89 North Main St.

