Pedestrian fatally struck in Dedham

A pedestrian was fatally struck in Dedham Tuesday night, according to police.
At approximately 11:52 p.m., Dedham police received a 911 call reporting that a person had been hit in the area of Providence Highway and Elm Street, police said in a statement.
Responding officers rendered aid to the seriously injured male victim, who was later declared deceased by emergency medical personnel, police said.
The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.
The incident is under investigation by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Norfolk County district attorney’s office and the office of the chief medical examiner, police said.
