Police in Franklin searching for vehicle after firework thrown from window sparks car fire

A vehicle parked in a driveway in Franklin burst into flames earlier this month after a firework was thrown out of the window of a passing car, police said.
In a video posted to Facebook by Franklin police, a “darker colored Toyota Corolla” can be seen driving past a home in “early July” that police said is on East Street. Seconds later, a firework flies into the driveway in a puff of smoke and a small fire starts on the front of a vehicle parked next to the home.
That vehicle was a “complete loss” after the fire, police said. Franklin fire extinguished the flames before they could spread to the home, the post said.
Police say the car authorities are searching for “had been reported around the area throwing fireworks for several days.”
