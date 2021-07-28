Police in Franklin searching for vehicle after firework thrown from window sparks car fire

A vehicle parked in a driveway in Franklin burst into flames earlier this month after a firework was thrown out of the window of a passing car, police said.

In a video posted to Facebook by Franklin police, a “darker colored Toyota Corolla” can be seen driving past a home in “early July” that police said is on East Street. Seconds later, a firework flies into the driveway in a puff of smoke and a small fire starts on the front of a vehicle parked next to the home.

That vehicle was a “complete loss” after the fire, police said. Franklin fire extinguished the flames before they could spread to the home, the post said.