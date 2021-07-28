Saint Vincent Hospital to cut services amid nurses’ strike

Patients needing certain surgeries and procedures, including cardiac procedures, will face longer waits as the hospital closes a quarter of its operating and procedure rooms. The cuts begin Aug. 2.

The Worcester hospital said it will close 80 inpatient beds, amounting to 30 percent of its medical and surgical capacity. It also will shutter 25 percent of its critical care beds and half of its beds for patients with psychiatric illnesses.

Saint Vincent Hospital said Wednesday that it will sharply cut back patient services as a nurses’ strike that began nearly five months ago drags on without resolution .

“The strike has now surpassed 20 weeks, and it has become unsustainable to maintain all of the services that have been provided since it began on March 8,” hospital officials said in a statement.

The nurses union’s “irresponsible decisions are now putting health care access for Central Massachusetts residents in jeopardy as the hospital is forced to make extremely difficult choices,” the statement said.

Saint Vincent is owned by Tenet Healthcare, a Dallas-based public company that operates 65 hospitals nationwide.

Officials at the Massachusetts Nurses Association said they were dismayed by the hospital’s move to slash patient services.

“This is just another ploy by Tenet to threaten the safety of the public and to intimidate our nurses at a time when we have been working in good faith to resolve this dispute for the good of all in our community,” Marlena Pellegrino, a nurse who cochairs the local bargaining unit, said in a statement.

The union represents 700 nurses who have been on strike for 145 days, citing concerns about staffing and other issues.

