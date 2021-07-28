Some Mass. towns struggling with lower vaccination rates

Just 35 percent of its residents were fully vaccinated as of July 22, according to the weekly municipal vaccination dashboard the state updates every Thursday. About 63 percent of Massachusetts residents are currently fully vaccinated, according to state and federal data.

While Massachusetts continues to outpace most of the country in getting its population vaccinated against COVID-19, the rates of inoculation in some communities remain stubbornly low.

“I have no idea how or why” the rate is so low, said town Health Agent Marcelino “Tex” Sarabia in a brief phone interview Wednesday.

Sarabia added that he didn’t necessarily agree with the state percentage tally, however, and Town Administrator Nicole Parker said via email Wednesday afternoon that she was working on getting the exact number of residents so officials can “accurately present” the vaccinated percentage rate.

“In any case, the Town of Hardwick was NEVER in the ‘red zone’ [for high-risk transmission areas] so many other Massachusetts towns were,” Parker wrote.

And the town said in a July 10 posting via Facebook that there had been “no new cases of Covid-19 in Hardwick since June 21.”

Hardwick wasn’t the only municipality that the state indicated had less than half its population fully inoculated as of July 22.

Other communities in that category included Lanesborough at 48 percent; Dartmouth at 49 percent; Fall River at 47 percent; New Bedford at 42 percent; Rehoboth at 47 percent; Seekonk at 48 percent; Lawrence at 48 percent; Orange at 49 percent; Holyoke at 48 percent; Southwick at 49 percent; Springfield at 43 percent; Wales at 43 percent; Westfield at 48 percent; Shirley at 49 percent; Brockton at 46 percent; Middleboro at 46 percent; and Wareham at 48 percent, according to the data.

Things are better in Boston, where city officials said Wednesday via Twitter that “408,756 Boston residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s 60.2% of all City residents.”

Public health officials at the state and national level have repeatedly urged people to get vaccinated, particularly in light of the emergence of the Delta variant. And on Tuesday, the CDC said even fully vaccinated people should mask up in indoor public settings in areas with high-transmission rates.

“#COVID19 cases have increased over 300% nationally since June 19th,” tweeted Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the CDC, on Tuesday night. “The highest spread of cases & severe outcomes is happening in places w/ low vaccination rates & among unvaccinated people. Protect yourself, your family, & your community.”

And in Brockton, one of the municipalities in last week’s under-50 percent vaccination cohort in Massachusetts, officials are offering backpacks to provide a back-to-school incentive to get the shot.

“**UPDATE** - There are now 600 backpacks available for giveaway at next week’s Vaccine Clinic at Brockton High School!” the city tweeted Tuesday from its official account.

In Lawrence, Mayor Kendrys Vasquez’s office on Wednesday urged people to contact the city if they’d like to host a vaccination clinic.

“Thanks to our Pop-Up hosts, we are able to expand our vaccination efforts and bring the vaccines to YOU! If you would like to host a Vaccine Pop-Up, please connect with us at JaimeSeverino@cityoflawrence.com or 978-771-7307,” Vasquez’s office posted to Facebook.

Statewide, officials are offering a series of $1 million jackpots in the VaxMillions lottery for adult residents who’re fully vaccinated and who enter the drawings, as well as college scholarship prizes for fully vaccinated youths who win the lottery.

Officials will name the first fully inoculated millionaires on Thursday. The Baker administration said Tuesday that about 2.1 million people had registered in time for the first drawing, including about 2 million adults and some 140,000 youths aged 12 to 17.

While not all communities in Massachusetts are where public health officials want them to be on vaccination rates, the state continues to have a far higher rate than the rest of the country. The CDC website reported Wednesday that 49.3 percent of the entire US population was fully vaccinated.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.