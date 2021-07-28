The strange saga of Jamaica Plain’s abandoned ‘Tiger Car’

Then, earlier this month, someone desperate to have it removed from the Jamaica Plain corner took matters into their own hands, scrawling “Tow Me” and “Junk” on its windows in bold, white letters.

At some point this summer, after repeated complaints to the city about the seemingly abandoned yellow Chevy Cobalt, a person plopped a large, stuffed tiger’s head on top of it. But no one came for the “Tiger Car.”

First, the parking tickets began to pile up — one orange notice after another, delicately tucked under the windshield wipers.

Finally, after months of inaction, the message got through. On Monday, the derelict vehicle on Weld Hill Street was towed away to the great relief of neighbors who had been glaring at its inertia since it arrived last winter.

“I saw it getting towed away and I looked at the tow guy and said, ‘Thank you for towing this car,’” said Dominique Holliday, who lives adjacent to where the car was parked. “The guy was like, ‘Just doing my job.’”

Holliday, 21, first saw the car on the quiet street sometime in December.

“We had all kind of taken notice to it, because it said ‘Car Sold’ on the side and it looked like someone had bought the car and they just hadn’t gotten plates for it yet,” she said.

But as the months ticked by, no one ever came for it. The car stayed there so long — in a spot that would have been perfect for Holliday or a neighbor to park in — that trash started collecting around it.

“It just kind of sat there,” Holliday said. “I don’t think we thought it was an abandoned vehicle until maybe April.”

While Holliday never reached out to the city about the vehicle, others in the neighborhood were more vocal. According to records on the city’s 311 website, people began lodging complaints as far back as March, saying it had been sitting there untouched for too long.

“No plates, no sticker, car has been here at least a month. Needs to be ticketed/towed,” one person wrote on April 26.

“Abandoned car for months no license plates. Says sold in the window,” read another from May.

More recently, the complaints — and attention to the vehicle — increased, when someone took more aggressive action.

Last month, a person took a stuffed tiger’s head and put it on top of the vehicle, as if trying to make it more noticeable. Around two weeks ago, graffiti appeared on the yellow car, and the messages were not subtle. “Tow Me,” one suggested. “Gone Please” another proposed. The white writing appeared to be washable.

But the vandalism only seemed to intensify the outcry.

“What does our street need to do to get this car towed? Now becoming the neighborhood Mardi Gras float,” said a July 21 complaint. “Abandoned without registration since December. Lots of tickets though!”

Meanwhile, others came to the owner’s defense, decrying the snarky graffiti and speculating that the person may have been hit by the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.

“I would like to point out to all of you NIMBY’s that this car is probably a person who fell on hard times. SHAME ON YOU!!!!!!! leave the car as long as you want,” one person wrote on BOS:311 recently. “JP you can do better! Look long and hard in the mirror if this car bothers you. You are an awful person. The people who report this? Move to the suburbs!!!!!”

Another person wanted justice on two fronts: “Car that’s been sitting here for months has now started to be vandalized. City needs to get this under control. Tow it. But also, arrest the vandals,” the person wrote.

On Monday, residents who had been calling for the car’s removal finally got their wish, when a tow truck driver swung by and whisked it away.

The "Tiger Car" was towed from a Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Monday after numerous complaints. Brittany Allayne Clark/Dominique Holliday

“They finally took her,” Brittany Allayne Clark wrote Monday in a popular Facebook group for Jamaica Plain residents. Her post, which included pictures of a driver preparing to tow the vehicle, elicited a range of responses from people who had become familiar with the lonely yellow car.

“Thoughts and prayers,” one person commented. “Phew,” a second wrote.

In a message to the Globe, Clark said she had seen the car at the street corner every day on her commute since at least December, “collecting tickets and complaints from the neighborhood to no avail.”

“As I was walking my dog yesterday I saw the tow driver finally moving her and I couldn’t help but wonder, why now?” Clark said. City officials did not immediately return a request for comment. But multiple complaints on the city’s 311 hotline were closed Monday after it was towed. Others were closed in the past and marked as “duplicate cases.”

Bethany Kotlar, who lives on nearby Wenham Street, had also been tracking the car’s fate since at least the winter. It had become a landmark on her walks to the corner store and a source of entertainment for her 3-year-old son when he zoomed past on his scooter and spotted the tiger’s head.

Kotlar said it wasn’t a nuisance for her because she doesn’t live on that street. But she understood why it had become a source of aggravation, since complaints seemed to carry no weight.

“I know people have been calling for quite some time, and nobody was doing anything. People kept trying to escalate it to somebody who would pay attention, with little success,” she said. “I think people who live on Weld Hill were pretty ready for it to be gone.”

Still, the car’s departure felt like the “end of an era.”

“I particularly like weird neighborhood landscape fixtures,” Kotlar said. “The tiger head would have gotten really gross, really quickly though, so it’s probably a good thing it left.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.