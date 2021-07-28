Two bars in Boston, Cambridge asking customers to show proof of vaccination

“With the Delta Variant currently ripping through the country, The Middle East has made the tough decision to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination as part of entry requirements to our shows and to eat at our restaurants for the time being,” the post said. “We will be following the numbers and information out there and hope this is not a long term policy, but for now, it feels like the right thing to do.”

The Middle East said a COVID-19 vaccination card or a photograph of a vaccination card will be “sufficient proof” to gain admittance to their establishment.

“We are doing this out of an abundance of caution and to protect you, your family, friends, patrons, and musicians who come here to perform,” the post said. “For the shows in the months of July/August, you may request a refund at your point of purchase. We have all suffered enough and we hope you choose to get vaccinated if you have not already. Thank you so much for understanding and please stay safe.”

Jacques Cabaret, a popular drag club in Boston’s Bay Village neighborhood, made a similar announcement on Facebook recently, stating that their maskless customers must show proof of vaccination starting Aug. 6.

“Due to the recent uptick in the delta variant we have decided that for the safety of our cast, employees and audience we will be requiring proof of vaccination to be maskless at show all shows starting August 6th,” the Facebook post said. “If you would like to be maskless at shows we are asking that you show your vaccination card at the door to receive a stamp (a clear photo on your phone will also suffice). If you do not wish to show your vaccination card or are not vaccinated we will be requiring that you remain masked throughout the night. We will also have masks on hand for anyone who needs or wants one.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.