Why is Woonsocket so far behind in COVID-19 vaccines?

When Governor Dan McKee announced on April 9 that anyone over the age of 16 in communities hit hardest by the virus were eligible for the vaccine, state health officials watched with amazement as appointments were snapped up almost as quickly as they came open.

How did state health officials know Woonsocket was going to have a problem getting COVID-19 shots in arms of residents?

But not in Woonsocket.

Woonsocket was the outlier, according to Thomas McCarthy, the executive director of COVID response for the Rhode Island Department of Health.

“People were willing to drive anywhere in the state to get vaccinated, except Woonsocket, and people in Woonsocket weren’t signing up as much as in other communities,” McCarthy recalls.

The results speak for themselves.

As of last week, 48.9 percent of Woonsocket residents were considered at least partially vaccinated — the lowest rate of any community in the state, and one of the lowest rates of any city or town in Southern New England. (New Bedford, which is slightly larger than Woonsocket, was at 48.3 percent partially vaccinated.)

With the Delta variant causing COVID-19 cases to spike across the country, McCarthy said he is especially concerned about places like Woonsocket, which trails behind most of the state in vaccinating the most vulnerable population (people age 65 and over) and has the lowest vaccination rate in Rhode Island for people age 24 and younger.

“At this point, we’re considering everything,” McCarthy told me when I asked if stronger mandates (like a vaccination requirement) or some kind of incentive program would help places like Woonsocket.

Figuring out why Woonsocket residents appear more reluctant to get vaccinated is appears to be a bigger challenge, especially when other densely populated cities and towns have had more success. In Central Falls, nearly 63 percent of residents are partially vaccinated. Providence is at 56.8 percent.

Woonsocket Emergency Management Agency Director Timothy Walsh said the city has been working with various partners — including the National Guard, Thundermist Health Center, and Landmark hospital — to accelerate vaccinations. He said officials have also met with religious leaders to promote the vaccine.

“We’re trying our hardest,” Walsh said. “I think we’re going in the right direction.”

But the city’s vaccination campaign doesn’t appear as comprehensive as it has been in other hard-hit communities. In Central Falls, for example, Mayor Maria Rivera went door to door to urge people to get the shot. She also made frequent appearances on the news, and had an aggressive social media campaign.

By comparison, a quick review of the Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s Facebook page shows two posts about the vaccine since April 1. The city’s website isn’t all that helpful, either. When I asked to speak with Baldelli-Hunt this week, she had Walsh call me instead.

Councilman John Ward acknowledged that he has no specific explanation why Woonsocket’s vaccination rate is worse than every other community in the state, but he said that anti-vaccination sentiment and cultural fear and mistrust of the government could be contributing factors. Ward suggested that people living in the country illegally are likely to be more fearful of the government than others.

Alex Kithes, a former councilman and frequent critic of the city’s political leadership, put it more bluntly: “The general sentiment in Woonsocket is that we shouldn’t really pay attention to what’s happening because the government is dysfunctional.”

Kithes said city officials should have known sooner that it would be difficult to reach residents, and they should have mounted a campaign the way Central Falls and Providence have.

McCarthy said there’s no singular answer for why Woonsocket is lagging behind the rest of the state, but he was quick say that residents need to understand that having already had the virus is not a good excuse for not getting the vaccine.

As with other hard-to-reach communities, McCarthy said it’s better for residents to hear from “someone they know and someone they trust” as opposed to a more heavy-handed approach from state leaders.

McCarthy might not be interested in pointing fingers, but I will.

It’s July 2021. The vaccine is widely available. COVID-19 infection rates are surging. The sixth-largest city in Rhode Island needs to do better — and not just for the sake of its residents. At this point, what Woonsocket does, or doesn’t do, affects all of us.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.