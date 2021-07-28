Woman smashes MBTA bus window after driver asks her to wear mask, police say

The woman, who has not been publicly identified by authorities, was boarding a bus at the Bellingham Square stop in Chelsea at around 3:57 p.m. when the incident occurred, Transit Police said in a statement.

“MBTA bus operator asked a passenger to put a mask on and she responded by smashing out the bus window,” Transit Police said on Twitter.

The woman can be seen in a photo appearing to yell at the driver near the front entrance of the bus.

She is sought by Transit Police “for questioning relative to malicious destruction of property.”





Masks are still mandated on public transportation in Massachusetts under state law. Most riders follow the mask requirement, said Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA.

“While the vast majority of riders comply with the mandate, there is always a small number of people who need to be reminded, and that’s why the MBTA continues its comprehensive public awareness campaign,” he said in a statement.

