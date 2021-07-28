Woman smashes MBTA bus window after driver asks her to wear mask, police say

Transit Police are looking for a woman who allegedly smashed a window on an MBTA bus Sunday after the driver asked her to put on a mask, officials said.
The woman, who has not been publicly identified by authorities, was boarding a bus at the Bellingham Square stop in Chelsea at around 3:57 p.m. when the incident occurred, Transit Police said in a statement.
“MBTA bus operator asked a passenger to put a mask on and she responded by smashing out the bus window,” Transit Police said on Twitter.
The woman can be seen in a photo appearing to yell at the driver near the front entrance of the bus.
Advertisement
She is sought by Transit Police “for questioning relative to malicious destruction of property.”
#MBTA bus operator asked a passenger to put a mask on and she responded by smashing out the bus window. Recognize her ? Please contact us. TYhttps://t.co/09EksR7wxh pic.twitter.com/H71q0cqVEU— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 28, 2021
Masks are still mandated on public transportation in Massachusetts under state law. Most riders follow the mask requirement, said Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA.
“While the vast majority of riders comply with the mandate, there is always a small number of people who need to be reminded, and that’s why the MBTA continues its comprehensive public awareness campaign,” he said in a statement.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.