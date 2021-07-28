As Delta variant spreads, parents worry about coming school year

“It might not seem like a lot, but it’s still scary,” said Paullette Healy. “Watching the dashboard has become something like an obsession for us because it’s the only way we can see how COVID is affecting classrooms across the city.”

But by the second week of the program, at William McKinley Middle School in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Kira’s excitement turned to worry as she and her mother watched the number of reported cases tick up slightly on the city’s coronavirus dashboard.

NEW YORK — Paullette Healy’s daughter, Kira, hadn’t been inside a classroom for more than 15 months when she started the New York City summer school program in July. Kira, 12, came home from her first day full of stories, eager to show off a portrait she’d drawn of herself as a “COVID vaccine warrior” during arts and crafts.

Many New York City parents like Healy sent their children to summer school as a way to reintegrate them into the classroom in preparation for the fall, when no remote option will be available. When the session started, virus numbers in the city were low, and transmission at schools during the last school year was rare, even before the arrival of the vaccines.

But while rates in city schools have remained low during the summer, the spread of the more contagious delta variant has left many parents worried about what will happen when all of the nearly 1 million students in the public system return to class in the fall.

Healy said she is so concerned that she has been organizing with other parents to call on the city to offer a remote schooling option this fall.

So far, the city has not budged from its plan. But this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that all city employees — including teachers and school staff — must be vaccinated by Sept. 13, the first day of classes, or be subjected to weekly testing. De Blasio has said that a successful school reopening was critical to the city’s recovery from the pandemic.

Rosa Diaz, a Harlem parent who has pushed the mayor to provide a remote option for this fall, said the rules did nothing to mitigate her anxiety that her three children could contract the virus in their classrooms.

“It doesn’t make me feel safer at all, because my kids will be interacting with other students mostly,” she said.

The city’s Department of Education points to the encouraging virus numbers from the summer session, called Summer Rising, to show that safety protocols that were introduced during the last school year continue to be effective.

“Our Summer Rising sites are proof that we can hit the ground running in September,” Meisha Porter, the schools chancellor, said in a statement.

As of this week, more than 130 of the roughly 12,000 classrooms across the city being used for the summer program were closed because a student or staff member had tested positive for coronavirus. Two schools were also closed, which occurs when there were four or more confirmed cases in different classrooms.

More than 21,000 virus tests of students and staff have been done, resulting in a minuscule 0.13 positive test rate.



