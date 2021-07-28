Here’s what Governor Charlie Baker is saying about the new CDC mask guidance

The CDC on Tuesday revised its guidance on masking and COVID-19 transmission, recommending that some fully vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors as the Delta variant spreads across the country. New data suggest vaccinated people can spread the virus, the CDC said.

“We’re going to process this. This is a big decision,” Baker said Wednesday, adding that he has not yet made a decision about bringing back any restrictions.

Governor Charlie Baker said he is still reviewing new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending masks indoors in high transmission areas, including five counties in Massachusetts, and will have more to say soon.

Five Massachusetts counties are considered to have “substantial and high transmission” under the CDC’s guidelines: Suffolk (Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop), Bristol (areas around Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, and Attleboro), Barnstable (Cape Cod communities such as Provincetown, Falmouth, Sandwich, Dennis), Nantucket, and Dukes (mostly Martha’s Vineyard).

Baker repeatedly emphasized Massachusetts still has among the lowest hospitalization rates and highest vaccination rates in the country.

“Massachusetts is in a much better position than the vast majority of the states in this country with respect to how we deal with and how we’re prepared to deal with COVID,” Baker said.

He also said he was not currently considering any travel restrictions.

Baker said he will be speaking to a variety of experts before making a decision.

“We have a lot of experts in this community, they have many different opinions on this stuff,” he said. “Look, I don’t think anybody should make a decision based on any guidance of any kind without first processing it a bit and figuring out what makes the most sense for our particular state.”

Baker made the announcement at a press conference at Haskell Dam Pond in Gloucester to announce grant awards for the Dam and Seawall Repair or Removal Program. He was also there to highlight proposed environmental infrastructure investments included in his administration’s plan for how to use some of the federal stimulus money.

