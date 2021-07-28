House Republicans blast order to wear masks in Capitol

“This is some serious nanny state stuff that will only breed resentment. No kidding,” Representative Chip Roy, Republican of Texas, said on the floor, complaining the House should be focusing on border security. He added: “This institution is a sham. We should adjourn and shut the place down.”

Many House Republicans refused to wear masks on the House floor during a series of morning votes, before they called for the chamber to adjourn as GOP members rebuffed attempts by staff to get them to put on a mask.

WASHINGTON — House Republicans on Wednesday angrily criticized a new order from the Capitol Hill physician to wear masks inside the Capitol due to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, leading Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call House minority leader Kevin McCarthy a “moron” over his argument that the decision was not based on science.

When Representative Lauren Boebert, Republican of Colorado, entered the chamber, a Democratic staff member handed her a mask. Boebert grabbed it and dropped it on the floor, according to people familiar with the interaction who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. The congresswoman’s office said she slid it back across the table to the staffer.

Boebert is among the most outspoken Republicans against mask requirements, arguing they are a sign of authoritarianism rather than an attempt to prevent the spread of a disease that has killed more than 611,000 Americans.

“We might as well start calling this a Perma-demic,” she tweeted Wednesday morning. “Permanent masking. Permanent state of emergency. Permanent control. This will go on until the American people just say enough is enough. The tyrants aren’t giving this up!”

In a late evening e-mail Tuesday sent to all offices in Congress, the Office of the Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan reinstituted the mask mandate in all House office buildings, meeting areas, and the chamber to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among members and staff.

While he suggested that “well-fitted, medical-grade filtration” masks be worn in the Senate, Monahan stressed the immediate requirement of use on the House side of the Capitol given the “collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risks.” Masks, however, are not required when an individual is alone inside a room or outside.

Many Republicans have declined to say whether they have been vaccinated and represent areas with the biggest spikes in infections.

Democrats shot back at Republican complaints, noting the Capitol physician was following the advice of public health officials.

“We always just follow the guidance of the Capitol physician. There is no discussion about should we do it, should we not for one reason or another,” Pelosi told reporters. “It’s the, it’s the decision of the Capitol physician who is following the guidance of the CDC about the masks.”

McCarthy joined Republicans in deriding the new mask mandate.

“Make no mistake — The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state,” McCarthy tweeted.

Asked about McCarthy’s comment by NBC News Wednesday morning, Pelosi responded: “He’s such a moron.”

She declined to repeat that barbed criticism later at a news conference, but stood by her assessment of the minority leader’s comments.

WASHINGTON POST

Justice Department says lawmaker’s Jan. 6 speech not protected

WASHINGTON — A Republican congressman’s Jan. 6 speech ahead of the riot at the US Capitol is not covered by protections for members of Congress and federal employees, the Justice Department said in a court filing Tuesday — drawing a legal line over attempts to stop the certification of the 2020 election results.

Representative Mo Brooks, Republican of Alabama, had argued that he is effectively immune from a lawsuit filed by his Democratic colleague Representative Eric Swalwell of California that accused Brooks, then-President Donald Trump, and others of fomenting the failed attack on Congress.

Past court opinions and Justice Department legal interpretations have given broad safeguards to protect elected officials who are sued over their public statements. But in the case of Brooks, the Justice Department decided he went too far.

The agency “cannot conclude that Brooks was acting within the scope of his office or employment as a Member of Congress at the time of the incident out of which the claims in this case arose,” the court filing said. “Inciting or conspiring to foment a violent attack on the United States Congress is not within the scope of employment of a Representative-or any federal employee.”

The department’s legal argument concluded that Brooks’s appearance at the rally outside the White House that preceded the riot “was campaign activity, and it is no part of the business of the United States to pick sides among candidates in federal elections.”

During a speech at the Jan. 6 rally, Brooks told the crowd to “start taking down names and kicking ass.” He has argued that his statements were part of his work as a representative of a district where 64 percent of voters chose Trump over Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON POST

Census says lawsuit could further delay data release

The US Census Bureau could be forced to delay even further the release of redistricting data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts if it’s ordered to disclose more records in response to a lawsuit, the agency’s chief scientist said in court papers this week.

The redistricting data is set to be made public by the middle of next month. That could be postponed by as much as six additional months, however, if the statistical agency is ordered to release more records dealing with how it counted people living in what it refers to as “group quarters,’' Census Bureau chief scientist John Abowd said in a declaration.

The bureau designates group quarters as dormitories, prisons, nursing homes, and group homes.

The release of the redistricting data already was postponed by five months from its original March 31 deadline because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, sending states scrambling to revise redistricting deadlines. Two states, Ohio and Alabama, sued the Census Bureau in an unsuccessful effort to get it to release the data before August.

“The effect on the schedule for delivering redistricting data would likely be substantial,’' Abowd said of any potential order to disclose further group quarter records.

The Republican advocacy group, Fair Lines America Foundation, sued the Census Bureau in a public records lawsuit for information about how the census count was conducted in group quarters. The group says it’s concerned about the accuracy of that count..

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lawmaker’s widow loses special election in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The widow of a Texas congressman who died early this year of COVID-19 lost to a freshman state representative on Tuesday in a special runoff election between Republicans seeking to fill the vacant House seat.

State Representative Jake Ellzey, who narrowly missed capturing the Republican nomination for the seat in 2018, defeated Susan Wright, whose husband, Ron Wright, died in February about two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Associated Press called the race after Ellzey had obtained 52.9 percent of the vote with 90 percent of precincts reporting.

Wright called Ellzey a congressman-elect when she congratulated him on Twitter on Tuesday night. “I am praying for his success & wish him well,” she wrote.

In May, Wright and Ellzey had each captured far below the 50 percent majority needed to avoid a runoff in a 23-way contest for the state’s Sixth Congressional District, which represents three counties just south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan region.

NEW YORK TIMES