Map: Explore where the new CDC mask recommendations apply across the US

COVID-19 is rising around the US, in some places much more aggressively than others.
On Tuesday, the CDC said that it has new data on the Delta variant and its ability to spread in vaccinated people. Therefore, it recommends that in areas with “substantial and high transmission,” even fully vaccinated people wear masks.
In Massachusetts, there are five counties that are now advised to resume mask wearing.
Explore the interactive map below to see every county in the US where the CDC is recommending everyone put on a mask indoors in public.
