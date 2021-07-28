fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tell us: What questions do you have surrounding the new CDC guidance?

By Deanna Schwartz Globe Correspondent,Updated July 28, 2021, 43 minutes ago
Boston, MA - 7/27/2021: A mix of visitors, some wearing masks, some not, at Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Quincy Market in Boston, MA on July 27, 2021. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) COVID-19 coronavirus
Boston, MA - 7/27/2021: A mix of visitors, some wearing masks, some not, at Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Quincy Market in Boston, MA on July 27, 2021. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) COVID-19 coronavirus Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance on mask-wearing, now urging vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in certain circumstances.

Fully vaccinated people in local hot spots including Boston, Cape Cod and the Islands, and Bristol County are encouraged to wear masks indoors in areas of higher transmission.

The reversal has raised many questions on where and when to mask up. So, we want to hear from readers: What questions do you have surrounding the new CDC guidance?

