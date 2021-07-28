Tell us: What questions do you have surrounding the new CDC guidance?

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance on mask-wearing, now urging vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in certain circumstances.

Fully vaccinated people in local hot spots including Boston, Cape Cod and the Islands, and Bristol County are encouraged to wear masks indoors in areas of higher transmission.

The reversal has raised many questions on where and when to mask up. So, we want to hear from readers: What questions do you have surrounding the new CDC guidance?