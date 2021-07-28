The legacy of Bob Moses endures

Moses left a job as a schoolteacher in New York City in 1960 for Mississippi, where he began his history-altering work, meeting sharecroppers and other workers of the South and dedicating himself to the drive for voter registration. He more than deserved the veneration that historian Taylor Branch cited to describe the way other civil rights activists viewed him.

As we reflect on the loss of another giant of the civil rights movement, I think it is important to remember that as much as Martin Luther King Jr. often spoke of the “fierce urgency of now” in his work, Bob Moses was the embodiment of that urgency ( “Robert Moses 1935-2021: In voting and math literacy, he saw path to equality,” Page A1, July 26).

Indeed, as much as anyone in the movement, Moses changed the course of American history. I believe the best way to honor this legacy is to remain vigilant to the voter suppression happening across America now and maintain the fierce urgency of engagement in the fight against it.

Mark Wheeler

Roslindale





The ball bounces, and the movement reverberates

Bob Moses was my hero. So, when he was sitting in the kitchen at a friend’s wedding reception, I was in awe. “What should I do?” I asked my friend. “Go say hello.” So I did, and Moses wrote down his contact information on a small paper dinner plate that I have kept on my wall.

He was my inspiration. On Sunday, while knocking on doors in Dorchester, I thought of his organizing advice. I recalled a story in which someone asked him how he organized. “You stand on a street and bounce a ball,” he said. “Soon all the children come around. . . . Before long, it runs under someone’s porch and then you meet the adults.”

On Sunday, there was a 3-year-old boy and his mom kicking a rainbow-colored ball in their yard and we talked over the fence. Bob Moses’s spirit was in that place.

Michael Jacoby Brown

Arlington