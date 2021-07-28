BC High does not renew contract of 42-year baseball coach Norm Walsh

In his 41 seasons at the helm, Walsh directed BC High to Division I state championships in 2001, 2008 and 2009, in addition to seven South sectional championships and 16 Catholic Conference titles.

According to athletic director Jon Bartlett, when Walsh retired as a social studies teacher during the 2019-20 school year, it was agreed he would coach the baseball team for two more years. Walsh declined comment to the Globe.

After more than 40 years leading the BC High baseball team, Norm Walsh’s contract has not been renewed.

”It’s the end of an era,” said Xaverian’s Gerry Lambert, who coached against Walsh for the past 19 years.

“His teams were always very prepared, very ready to play and they weren’t going to give it to you for free. You had to take it from them. They were a mentally tough group, and I think that started with him.”

St. John’s Prep coach Dan Letarte played against Walsh in the 1980s, then coached against him as both an assistant and head coach for the past 29 years.

”There was always a point in the season when I’d call him and ask him for advice,” Letarte said. “In a way, he was also a mentor to me. I knew I could always get solid, honest answers.”

A member of BC High’s Class of 1970, Walsh began coaching the Eagles 42 years ago after graduating from Harvard University.

Over his career, Walsh won more than 600 games and earned enshrinement in the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the BC High Hall of Fame.

”You look at the history of baseball in New England and his longevity and his record and the amount of talented players he moved on to the college level? It’s pretty amazing,” Letarte said.

“I have nothing but great respect and love.”

Walsh’s Eagles finished 11-8 this spring and won three playoff games, reaching the Division 1 South semifinals before falling to top-seeded Franklin.

While the Eagles lost eight games, seven of those came against teams who finished in the Top 6 of the Globe’s high school baseball rankings, including five against teams ranked in the top 3.

”Coach Walsh has had [an] incredible amount of success leading the baseball program over the years,” said Bartlett in a statement.

“On behalf of the school and the hundreds of student-athletes that he’s coached, I thank him wholeheartedly for his commitment and dedication to the program and for his many years of service. Coach Walsh has established a top-tier baseball program that is well positioned for future success.”

The search for a new coach will begin immediately, Bartlett said.



