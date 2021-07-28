Beverly wins American Legion title with 2020 grads leading the way

That’s how 2020 Beverly High graduate Brayden Clark and many of his Post 331 teammates felt as they hoisted the Roy Holt Memorial Trophy at Adams Field in Quincy after a 5-2 win over Milton Post 114 on Wednesday night. Beverly became the first team to run the table in the Legion state tournament since Newburyport in 2009.

But the first American Legion state championship in Beverly’s history can certainly serve as a salve of sorts.

“It’s amazing,” Clark said, after earning the win with 6 ⅔ innings of two-run ball. “Having our season taken away last year, it was heartbreaking. I’m glad to be able to do it with all my guys I’ve been with since Day 1. It’s a great feeling.”

Advertisement

While the 2020 seniors on the Beverly roster were able to gain some redress for their lost senior seasons, for head coach Mike Levine it capped a different type of journey. Levine played on Beverly’s state championship-winning Senior Little League team 45 years ago.

“This team reminds me so much of when I was playing with my friends,” Levine said. “These guys are all friends. They’re a special group. A very special group.”

As close-knit as Post 331 was this season, it was an outsider who put them over the top. Lee Pacheco grew up in neighboring Salem and played for St. Mary’s. This is his first - and only - summer playing for Post 331. On Wednesday he finished 3 for 3, knocking in four of his team’s five runs.

“I could see how much this meant to them and it’s an honor that I could help them get it,” said Pacheco. “I know these kids have been playing together for awhile and how much they wanted it. I’m glad I was able to help them.”

Advertisement

Levine, who knew he had a talented team returning after a strong showing in the Massachusetts Independent Baseball League, which filled the gap of a shuttered Legion season last summer, was happy to add Pacheco to his lineup, even if the third baseman hadn’t had a competitive at-bat since 2019.

Pacheco will play his upcoming collegiate season for Northern Essex after transferring from Southern New Hampshire.

“I was told he was an All-Star caliber player, so when I picked him up this year to come play, it was very exciting,” Levine said. “He’s very smooth.”

Pacheco got things going for Beverly in the first inning when he laced a two-out, bases-loaded single to left off Milton starter Owen McHugh that scored Logan Petrosino and Matt Ploszay.

“I was trying to slow my hands and read the fastball, because I knew he had a good curveball,” Pacheco said. “I didn’t want to get on top of it.”

Milton made it a 2-1 game in the fourth inning when Charlie Walker singled, advanced on a single by Marcus Olivierre and scored on a wild pitch.

But Beverly pulled away for good in the bottom of the fourth. Logan Petrosino walked and stole second before scoring on tournament MVP Tyler Petrosino’s single. After a line out and a single from Brennan Frost, Pacheco ripped a two-out double to the gap in right-center, scoring both runners.

“Absolutely crazy,” Clark said. “His timely hitting was awesome.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, mixing his fastball and a tight curveball, Clark set down Milton’s lineup in order in four of the first five innings. The righthander escaped a jam in the sixth and would have pitched a complete game if two errors in the seventh hadn’t pushed him past the 105-pitch limit.

“I felt pretty in control. Some mistakes here and there, but I felt pretty good the whole night,” said Clark, who went 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 14 innings for Salve Regina as a freshman. “My curveball is my go-to and it was working tonight.”

Clark, an integral part of Beverly’s High’s trip to the 2018 Division 2 state championship game as a sophomore, has played for Beverly’s Senior Legion team since he was 15. It was the final game of the 2020 MIBL season, a loss to Newburyport, that cemented Levine’s belief that this team could win it all.

“I asked them last year after that game: ‘You guys are all eligible to come back, do you want to?’ They all said yes, ” Levine recalled. “I knew last year it was going to be a special team and a special summer.”

Beverly advances to the Region 1 Tournament, which starts Aug. 4 at Holy Cross. The Region 1 (New England) winner advances to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., starting Aug. 12.