Blue Jays slow down Red Sox’ momentum by taking opener of doubleheader

The Red Sox had their chances Wednesday afternoon in the first game of a day/night doubleheader against i the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.
Yet if there was one blown opportunity that highlighted the Red Sox’ 4-1 loss, look no further than the bottom of the second inning.
With the game tied at 1-1, the Sox had Jays starter Robbie Ray on the ropes, with the bases loaded and no outs.
Ray, who had surrendered four runs in five innings in his previous start against the Red Sox, was vulnerable again. Nevertheless, he would wiggle out of the jam in this one, striking out Michael Chavis and Kiké Hernández, then getting Rafael Devers to fly out to George Springer in center.
The Sox couldn’t muster up much offense and were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
Garrett Richards (6-6) took the loss, allowing all four runs on eight hits in four innings.
The Blue Jays got home runs from Randal Grichuk and George Springer. Grichuk hit a two-run homer to break the 1-1 tie in the fourth inning, and Springer added a solo shot in the fifth.