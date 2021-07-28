Bruins free agency updates: Defenseman Derek Forbort headed to Boston, but Sean Kuraly opts for Columbus

• After looking at other bottom-six winger options, the Bruins brought back Nick Ritchie, according to the Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont via a league source. Terms of the deal were immediately unclear. A restricted free agent, Ritchie was due a qualifying offer of $2 million. The Bruins balked at that, but Ritchie and agent Patrick Morris found common ground.

The Bruins entered Wednesday, the first day NHL teams can sign free agents this offseason, with a shopping list of needs at forward, defense and goaltender. Here’s the latest on incoming and outgoing players as well as developments with other players who may have been on Boston’s radar:

• On defense, the Bruins’ replacement for Seattle expansion draft loss Jeremy Lauzon is Derek Forbort, according to multiple reports. Forbort came up with the Kings and spent last year with Winnipeg. Forbort (2-10–12 in 56 games) is 29, a left shot, and large (6-feet-4 and 216 pounds). With Lauzon gone, Kevan Miller retired, and Jarred Tinordi unlikely to return, Forbort will pick up heavy penalty-killing duty. Last year, he was tied for 24th in the league in PK time on ice (2:43 per game).

• The Bruins lost energetic fourth-line center Sean Kuraly, who signed a four-year deal with his hometown Columbus Blue Jackets at $2.5 million per. Kuraly, who arrived here as a prospect in 2015, played 270 games and put up a 24-44–68 line. He produced 9-10–19 in the playoffs, including some memorable goals against Ottawa (2017) and Toronto (2019).

• The Bruins didn’t land Blake Coleman, but won’t have to deal with him in the Atlantic Division. The former Tampa third-liner bolted west to Calgary on a six-year deal worth $4.9 million a season. Boston was rumored to be one of Coleman’s preferred few destinations.

• Goaltender Jaroslav Halak, who spent the last three seasons here in a time-share with Tuukka Rask, will play in Vancouver on a $1.5 million deal, with bonuses.

