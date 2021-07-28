Celtics’ schedule for Las Vegas summer league is set

The Celtics and Hawks will face each other in the opening game of the Las Vegas summer league Aug. 8 at 4 p.m., kicking off the 10-day, 30-team event.

The Celtics will then play the Nuggets (Aug. 10, 7 p.m.), Magic (Aug. 12, 7 p.m.), and 76ers (Aug. 14, 5 p.m.).

The format has been adjusted slightly this season, with the playoffs being replaced by a single championship game involving the two teams with the best records after four games. The other 28 teams will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or 17.