Dougie Hamilton reaps huge payday from Devils with seven-year, $63 million contract

“Our entire staff is excited for what Dougie will provide us on the ice,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “He is an elite offensive talent who runs a power play, accompanied by strong defensive play on the back end. At 6-6, his skating, skill, mobility, and ability to stabilize the game in all situations will be key for our team.”

Hamilton and the Devils agreed to terms Wednesday on a $63 million, seven-year deal that gives the rebuilding organization one of hockey’s most prolific defensemen to add pieces around on the blue line.

Dougie Hamilton is joining the New Jersey Devils after getting the biggest contract handed out on the first day of NHL free agency.

Hamilton, 28, will count $9 million against the salary cap through 2027-28. Only three players at his position have higher cap numbers next season.

Production and analytic numbers got Hamilton this deal. He had 10 goals and 32 assists in 55 games last season and has 341 points in the regular season during his NHL career with Boston, Calgary and Carolina.

Advanced statistics also show Hamilton is an elite offensive defenseman, even if he struggles in his own end and has a penchant for taking bad penalties. What he does to drive play and help put the puck in the net more than outweighs the bad in his game.

“As a player and person, he has consistently shown a commitment to excellence and will play a leading role in our franchise’s return to an elite level in the league,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. “We believe that the magnitude of his contributions on the ice will be equal to his impact on our culture as we continue to position ourselves for long-term success.”

Hamilton spent the past three seasons with the Hurricanes, and his camp had extensive conversations about him re-signing. But Carolina GM Don Waddell said he made an eight-year offer but couldn’t get to the salary number Hamilton wanted and didn’t begrudge the Toronto native for testing the free agent market.

Kraken land Avalanche G Phillip Grubauer

After laying in wait, the Kraken made one of the biggest splashes in free agency by signing goalie Philipp Grubauer to a six-year, $35.4 million contract. Seattle’s roster is suddenly beginning to take form with the addition of one of the top players on the market.

The 29-year-old Grubauer, who finished second in the NHL with 30 wins and third in the Vezina Trophy voting following his third season in Colorado, represents a significant upgrade over the three goalies the Kraken plucked off 30 teams’ rosters.

His signing also dealt a blow to the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche, who had difficulty squeezing him under their salary cap after re-signing captain Gabriel Landeskog a day earlier.

Ryan Getzlaf staying in Anaheim

Ryan Getzlaf agreed to terms on a one-year contract to remain with the Anaheim Ducks.

The deal should allow the 36-year-old Getzlaf to become the franchise’s career leader in points this season. He has 982 points in 1,101 games and needs seven to pass Teemu Selanne’s 988. Terms of the contract were not immediately known.

“It was always our intention to sign Ryan, and we are thrilled he chose to stay,” Ducks general manager Bob Murray said in a statement. “His loyalty to this franchise is unique in pro sports, and it is our hope he remains a Duck for his entire career.”

Getzlaf has been a constant for the Ducks since he was drafted 19th overall in 2003. He made his NHL debut in 2005 and emerged the following season in helping Anaheim win the Stanley Cup, leading the team with 17 points in the postseason. Getzlaf set career-highs with 31 goals and 87 points in 2013-14.

Kings sign Phillip Danault for 6-years, $33 million

Phillip Danault signed a six-year, $33 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, pairing him with Anze Kopitar in one of the strongest tandems of two-way centers in hockey. “I think it was a pretty obvious choice, to be honest,” Danault said on a video conference. Danault established himself as a defensive stalwart, especially on the penalty kill, and a standout in the faceoff circle in six seasons with Montreal, traits that were on display as he helped the Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup Final this year. He had one goal and three assists in 22 postseason games. With Kopitar going into his 16th season and having led Kings forwards in ice time in every campaign dating back to 2007-08, Danault expects to help reduce that heavy workload. “It’s great to be behind a guy like Anze Kopitar,” Danault said. “He’s been a Selke winner last couple of years and Selke nominee as well a couple of times, so it’s a really good model for me. Obviously, can release a little bit of pressure off his shoulder in checking some big lines and big players every night so he can focus more on his offense.”. . .The Carolina Hurricanes gave Tony DeAngelo another chance in the NHL, signing the 25-year-old defenseman to a $1 million, one-year contract. DeAngelo was sent home by the New York Rangers last season following an undisclosed incident, went unclaimed by the rest of the league on waivers and had the final season of his contract bought out. The 2014 first-round pick was only one year removed from posting 53 points in 68 games. DeAngelo has 24 goals and 82 assists in 206 career games with New York and Arizona . . . The Ottawa Senators signed head coach D.J. Smith to a two-year extension. It will keep the 44-year-old Smith behind the bench through the 2023-24 season. The team also holds an option for the following year. Smith, a former assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs, was hired by the Senators in May 2019. He has a 48-62-17 record over his first two seasons at the helm. Ottawa finished ahead of only Vancouver in the seven-team, all-Canadian North Division last season.