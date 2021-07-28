Fognini apologizes for homophobic slur in Olympic loss

TOKYO (AP) — Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini has apologized for yelling at himself with a homophobic slur during a loss in the Olympic tennis tournament.

Fognini used the offensive Italian word repeatedly during the three-set loss to Russian player Daniil Medvedev in the third round on Wednesday.

Fognini wrote in an Instagram story early Thursday that the extremely hot conditions “affected his head” and that he “used a really stupid expression toward myself."