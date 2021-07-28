Here’s what Matt Barnes thinks about the possibility of the Red Sox reacquiring Craig Kimbrel

The remark was offered in jest. Barnes views Kimbrel as a close friend, one of the most important mentors he’s ever had, and a future Hall of Famer.

“I jokingly told Bushy and A.C., ‘It’s going to be a super-awkward conversation when you tell Craig he’s going to throw the eighth now,’ ” Barnes said.

What does Matt Barnes think of the possibility of the Red Sox trading to bring back former teammate Craig Kimbrel, who is almost certain to be dealt by the Cubs in advance of Friday’s deadline? He broached the topic recently with manager Alex Cora and pitching coach Dave Bush.

He’s also well aware that Kimbrel, who is in the final season of a three-year, $43 million deal that has a vesting team option for 2022, is again performing at peak levels. In 39 games for the Cubs, Kimbrel has an 0.49 ERA and the highest strikeout rate (46.7 percent) among relievers.

Barnes, of course, is having a career year as the Red Sox closer. He has 22 saves, a 2.36 ERA, and a 41.7 percent strikeout rate that ranks fifth in the majors. As much as he has enjoyed his ninth-inning role, however, he would unfurl a red carpet if the Sox bring back Kimbrel.

“Selfishly, would I love to still be the closer? Absolutely,” said Barnes. “But if I go back to throwing the eighth because the guy throwing the ninth is Craig Kimbrel, I’m totally fine with it. I would welcome him with open arms.

“He’d make our bullpen deeper. He’d make our team better. It’s about winning as many ballgames as possible and bringing home championships. Obviously I would love to have him. He’s a great person and he’s an absolute stud on the field.”

That interest in improving the odds of a championship could come at some financial cost for Barnes. Kimbrel’s $16 million team option becomes guaranteed if he finishes 55 games this season. He currently has finished 35.

If the Sox were to acquire Kimbrel and either pick up his option or have it vest, Barnes presumably would become the setup man not just for the rest of this season but also next. That, in turn, could affect his earnings over the life of the two-year, $18.75 million extension Barnes signed. The Red Sox hold an $8 million option for 2024 that can escalate by as much as $2 million based on his games finished over the next two years.

But Barnes shooed away those potential monetary concerns.

“Our chances of winning the World Series with Craig are greater than without him,” he said. “I think anybody who’s a contender, who’s going to make the playoffs, is going to say that. I think it’s just an obvious statement. If we win the World Series, I get a bonus, too. There’s two sides to that story.

“I’m fortunate enough to be in the position now where I get to go out and don’t have to worry about any contract stuff. I get to go out, just have fun, play baseball, and honestly I don’t know that I’ve thought about the implications of games finished or lack thereof if Craig is here.”

Instead, his focus is simply on the position in which the Red Sox find themselves. A year ago, Barnes wondered whether he’d join an exodus that included longtime teammates Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree, and Mitch Moreland, who were dealt at the deadline. This year, his concerns are drastically different.

“Last year I was out here with my phone every day, every hour, looking at it leading up to [the deadline],” he said. “I wasn’t entirely sure that I was going to be a Red Sox at the end of last year.

“I’m super-fortunate and obviously happy that I still am, but it’s nice not to worry that I could be traded in the next two days — or at least I don’t think I’m going to be. I’m worrying a lot less about it now than I was last year, for sure.”

With Kimbrel or someone else, the possibility of reinforcing the roster for a push toward the postseason is on the minds of the Red Sox.

“You can always get better,” said Barnes. “You can add arms, you can add bats, you can add position player guys, guys who mesh well with the team. I’m sure that they’re talking to a bunch of people.

“[Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom] has done a great job not only of building the farm system back up but putting together a quality team, a really good team at the big league level here.

“If there’s positions and pieces that they think will make us better, it would be really hard not to trust that wholeheartedly after the success he’s had putting this team together.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.