Katie Ledecky sets the gold standard every time she swims, even when she doesn’t finish first

Thus was the standard set. Ledecky collected another four gold medals in Rio five years ago and has 15 more from four biennial global championships and as often as not there has been a world record to go along with them. That understandably was the expectation here, that Ledecky would win four freestyle events and anchor the 4x200 relay to victory. So when Australia’s Ariarne Titmus ran her down in Monday’s 400 free the reaction around the world was shock.

TOKYO – She won her first gold medal, saw her first star-spangled banner raised, and heard her first anthem played nine years ago in London. Katie Ledecky was 15 that summer, the youngest member of the 530-member US team, and when she destroyed the field in the 800-meter freestyle, just missed breaking the world record, and took down Janet Evans’ American record that had stood for 23 years, everyone wondered: Who WAS that girl?

Ledecky never had lost an individual event at the Games, and until she finished fifth behind Titmus in Wednesday’s 200 free she’d never been off the podium. So when Ledecky came back out and led a 1-2 sweep of the 1,500 free with Erica Sullivan, the chlorinated world was back on its axis even if the time (15:37.34) was pedestrian by her standards.

“The times may not be my best times,” Ledecky conceded, “but I’m really happy to have a gold medal around my neck right now.”

There could well be two more coming. Ledecky will be favored to win the 800 free for an unprecedented third time and the Americans will have their usual battle with the Australians in the relay. At minimum Ledecky should emerge from these Games with two golds and two silvers, which would bring her career medal collection at Olympus to 10.

“I kind of laugh when I see things like ‘settles for silver’ because there are so many Olympians who have won silver or bronze that are really happy with that and deserving of a lot of praise,” Ledecky said. “Just because I’ve won golds all the time doesn’t mean that the silver doesn’t mean something to me.”

If the public expects gold and a global mark every time out it may be because she does, too.

“I’m always striving to be my best and to be better than I’ve ever been and it’s not easy when your times are world records in some events,” said Ledecky, who holds the marks for the 400, 800, and 1,500 freestyles. “You can’t just keep dropping time every single swim.”

Yet Ledecky, who has 14 world records on her resume, always assumes that she can and will drop her times.

“That’s why I’ve been so successful over the years, because I approach every single race with the attitude that anything can happen, that I can break a world record in this race in February at a local meet in the Bay Area with nobody watching,” she said. “Yeah, I can step up and throw down. That’s the kind of pressure I put on myself ... It’s a real blessing and a curse that I have that attitude.”

Ledecky takes on an enormous workload at a global meet. She’s competing on six of the meet’s nine days, ten races in all including heats, semis and finals in morning and evening sessions. Wednesday was a brute – the 200 free with the 1,500 just 73 minutes later.

“I would point out that the men don’t have that double,” Ledecky observed.

From left, bronze medalist Sarah Kohler of Germany, gold medalist Katie Ledecky, and silver medalist Erica Sullivan after the 1500 freestyle race. ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

Titmus, who came from third place to overtake Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey in the 200, figured that Ledecky would be alongside her in the adjacent lane but she never progressed past fifth.

“I always think that Katie’s going to be there,” Titmus said. “I guess she wasn’t at the end. But you know, to her credit she had to race the 1,500 as well.”

As soon as she entered the warmdown pool, Ledecky put the 200 behind her and focused on the metric mile, which is a fixture in the world meet but is on the Olympic program for the first time.

“I’ve swum that race tons and tons of times and have confidence in how I swim it” said Ledecky, who owns the dozen fastest clockings over the distance. “I can tough it out no matter what.”

Ledecky led wire to wire for all 30 laps and exulted when she saw Sullivan come in four seconds behind her.

“She’s a legend and she’ll forever be a legend,” Sullivan said. “The fact that I get to swim in the same generation as her, it’s just so cool.”

Ledecky has set the distance benchmark for that generation for nearly a decade now and understands why it’s astonishing to see anyone else atop the podium.

“I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me or feel like silver or any other medal besides gold is a disappointment,” she said. “I would much rather people be concerned about people who are truly struggling in life. It’s a privilege to be at the Olympics, let alone the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic. So many people around the world are going through a lot of hard things. I’m just lucky to be here.”