Marlins trade Starling Marte to Athletics for pitcher Jesus Luzardo

“We felt like Starling was frankly the best position player that was out there on the market,” A’s general manager David Forst said before the team’s game in San Diego. “We’ve always said when the team performs and puts itself in a playoff position, it’s on us to do whatever we can to try and help them.”

Oakland obtained the versatile but well-traveled outfielder Wednesday from the Miami Marlins for lefthander Jesús Luzardo .

The Oakland Athletics are in playoff contention, and Starling Marte is their midseason reward.

The A’s, who began the day six games behind AL West leader Houston, also acquired lefthanded reliever Andrew Chafin this week from the Chicago Cubs.

“We’ve added two really solid pieces to help this team over the next send two months,” Forst said.

Marte, 32, is batting .306 with an .859 OPS and 22 stolen bases in 25 attempts. The Marlins will cover nearly all of his remaining contract for 2021, and he becomes a free agent after this season.

The Marlins made the deal after they were unable to reach an agreement with Marte on a contract extension. They’re last in the NL East and expected to make more moves before the trade deadline Friday.

Luzardo is 2-4 with a 6.87 ERA in 13 games, including six starts. He was sidelined for four weeks in May after he broke the pinkie on his pitching hand when he thumped a table while playing a video game.

Nationals-Phillies postponed by Washington’s COVID issues

COVID-19 issues among the Washington Nationals prompted Major League Baseball to postpone their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

The postponement came one day after Nationals star Trea Turner exited the game against Philadelphia in the first inning following his positive test for the virus.

MLB announced the Nationals-Phillies postponement little over an hour before the game was set to begin at Citizens Bank Park, and said that would allow for “continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.”

The game was then scheduled to be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Thursday starting at 12:05 p.m.

Reds acquire reliever Mychal Givens from Rockies for prospects

The Cincinnati Reds added more help for their struggling bullpen by acquiring right-hander Mychal Givens from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for two pitching prospects.

The Rockies got right-hander Case Williams and right-hander Noah Davis, the Reds’ 26th-rated prospect.

On Tuesday night, the Reds acquired relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson from the New York Yankees for a player to be named.

The 31-year-old Givens, who is due to be a free agent after the season, has a 2.73 ERA and 27.4 percent strikeout rate in 29 2/3 innings for Colorado.

The 19-year-old Williams heads back to the team that picked him in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He was traded to the Reds last November in the deal that also brought right-hander Jeff Hoffman to Cincinnati.

Rangers sign No. 2 overall pick Jack Leiter with $7.9 million bonus

Second overall pick Jack Leiter signed with the Texas Rangers, getting a $7,922,000 signing bonus that is the largest for a drafted pitcher in 10 years.

The deal for the right-hander out of Vanderbilt, and the son of former big league lefty Al Leiter, was for just above the recommended $7,789,900 slot for the second player taken in baseball’s amateur draft on July 11.

That was the largest signing bonus for a pitcher since Gerrit Cole got $8 million after the Pittsburgh Pirates took him first overall in 2011. That was the last draft before Major League Baseball guidelines for signing bonuses of drafted players went into effect.

“Even before the selection was made, (the Rangers) made it clear to me and my family that this was kind of what they wanted to happen. And through the whole process, it just felt like I was the right fit for them. And it kind of felt the other way around, it felt like they were the right fit for me,” Leiter said. “It was kind of just a perfect match.”

The 21-year-old Leiter, who will return to Vanderbilt to continue his education this fall while preparing there for his professional debut in the Rangers organization next year, was 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA while throwing 110 innings over 18 starts this season for the College World Series runner-up Commodores.

Leiter’s 179 strikeouts tied teammate Kumar Rocker for the NCAA Division I lead, and he averaged 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Rocker was drafted 10th overall by the New York Mets.