Mike Sullivan named US men’s hockey coach for 2022 Olympics

Sullivan, currently head coach of the Penguins, won back-to-back Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017, and spent two seasons as bench boss here a decade earlier. He was moved off the Bruins job in the summer of 2006 after Peter Chiarelli was named as Mike O’Connell’s successor as general manager.

The NHL and International Olympic Committee have yet to strike a deal that will bring the Original 32′s best and brightest to the Beijing Olympics in February, but Team USA moved ahead on Wednesday and named Mike Sullivan, the ex-Bruin forward and coach, as its head coach for the Games.

A 1990 BU graduate who played for legendary coach Jack Parker, Sullivan grew up in Marshfield and was chosen No. 69 in the 1987 draft by the Rangers.

He played more than 700 NHL games, including one season with the Bruins, 1997-98, the year that included the introduction of flashy rookies Joe Thornton and Sergei Samsonov to the Black-and-Gold lineup.

Meanwhile, the NHL and IOC continue to negotiate a path to bring the game’s best players to Beijing. The NHL issued a schedule last week that allows for the three-week Olympic break.

If an official agreement is not hammered out between the two sides, some NHL players could choose to play in the Games without an agreement in place — something that Russian star Alex Ovechkin has hinted at in the past.

Team Canada has yet to name its coaching staff for the Games. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, citizen of both the US and Canada, has said he would be eager to coach on either team.

