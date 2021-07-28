New tight end Jonnu Smith is already feeling ‘love and energy’ from Patriots fans

“Man, I don’t even know,” Smith said. “Someone was yelling my name. I was just showing love. It just feels so good to get out here.”

So, who was the intended recipient of his celebratory gesture?

FOXBOROUGH — At the end of the Patriots’ first training camp practice Wednesday morning, tight end Jonnu Smith walked to the sideline with a big grin on his face, looked up at the fans who were lingering, and raised his fist.

After missing part of mandatory minicamp with a minor hamstring injury, Smith expressed an eagerness to return to the field as a full participant for training camp. The fact that fans are permitted to watch the sessions, following a season away because of COVID protocols, made the experience that much sweeter.

Despite an early drizzle, those in attendance Wednesday surely made the players feel welcome. Smith received hearty cheers when he arrived on the field, and again when he found the end zone on a short throw from quarterback Cam Newton.

The passion of Boston sports fans has delighted Smith, who spent his first four NFL seasons in Tennessee before signing a four-year, $50 million contract with the Patriots this offseason.

“It’s really real,” he said. “Everything they talk about in Foxborough and the love and energy. It’s a great feeling coming out here. Guys were making 1-yard catches and they were going crazy.”

Gillette Stadium isn’t the only place where Smith has been greeted with such enthusiasm.

“Even when I’m out getting acclimated to the city, it’s just a different feeling,” he said. “It’s such a historical sports city. I go to a Celtics game and everyone is like, ‘Jonnu!’ I’m like, ‘Golly.’ Just being a part of this organization and everything it has to offer, I’m all in.”

Smith, along with fellow tight end Hunter Henry, is expected to be a central part of New England’s revamped passing attack. Last season, he caught 41 passes for 448 yards and 8 touchdowns in a Titans offense featuring wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Derrick Henry.

Now, in a new system with coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Smith is hopeful his game will continue to expand.

“These masterminds here, they’re just going to exploit my abilities that were probably never utilized, for whatever reason, in the past and just give me an opportunity to be the best player I can be,” Smith said. “I’m just going to take full advantage of the opportunity.”

Adding to the excitement, Smith recently welcomed his third child, a girl named Haven. Her arrival, he says, has brought out a different side of his otherwise stoic personality.

“My baby girl, when I’m holding her, I just become a big softie,” he said. “This is an offseason to remember.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.