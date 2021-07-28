Olympic gymnastics champion Dominique Moceanu says she never had a say in her health while competing

“I was 14 [years old with] a tibial stress fracture, left alone w/ no cervical spine exam after this fall. I competed in the Olympic floor final minutes later,” Moceanu wrote. “@Simone_Biles 🤍 decision demonstrates that we have a say in our own health — “a say” I NEVER felt I had as an Olympian.

There were many Twitter reactions, from Celtics forward Jayson Tatum to Andy Cohen, and among those was 1996 Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu.

United States gymnast Simone Biles came into the Olympics as an overwhelming favorite, but she shocked many when she decided to pull out of the team final and individual all-around event to focus on her mental health.

“In our sport, we essentially dive into a pool [with] no water. When you lose your ability to find the ground—which appears to be part of @Simone_Biles decision—-the consequences can be catastrophic. She made the right decision for the team & herself.”

Along with the tweet was a video of Moceanu competing on beam at the 1996 Olympics and landing directly on her head after attempting a flip. A commentator even says, “She is so fortunate she wasn’t seriously hurt. I don’t know how she got herself back up.”

Moceanu helped the US win its first gold medal in gymnastics in 1996 as a part of the “Magnificent Seven,” which also included Shannon Miller, Dominique Dawes, and Kerri Strug.

Moceanu also published “Off Balance: A Memoir” in 2012, where she alleged that former US gymnastics coaches Béla and Marta Károlyi were abusive and manipulative when she trained under them. She also testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in 2017 about the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal.









Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.