Patriots QB watch: Mac Jones is already a fan favorite on Day 1

Jones had an up-and-down day, completing 9 of 19 passes (unofficially, of course) with a smart throwaway through the end zone and a pair of drops.

It didn’t matter one bit that the first-rounder was actually running a penalty lap following a botched snap during a team red zone drill. The kid’s already a fan favorite.

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones slowly built speed as fans slowly built their volume into a loud roar while the rookie quarterback made his way past the bleachers Wednesday morning on the opening day of Patriots training camp.

Important to note that this practice had a similar feel to an OTA. Helmets were worn but there were no pads and no contact, meaning the defense was at a distinct disadvantage.

Nicknamed “Macksonville” by tight end Jonnu Smith because of his Jacksonville roots, Jones made a handful of really nifty throws, including a fade to Nelson Agholor after he looked off Smith to pause the defense.

Other standout tosses included a back-of-the-end-zone zip to Agholor, a perfectly placed end zone fade to Kendrick Bourne, and a similarly accurate corner fade to Marvin Hall.

The fans aren’t the only ones Jones has made an impression on.

“He’s doing what they’re asking of him,” said fellow Alabama alum Dont’a Hightower. “I haven’t been able to sit down and critique everything that he’s doing, and I don’t see me doing that anyway, but he’s a sponge.

“He’s a smart kid, makes good throws and good decisions, and hopefully he’s got Cam [Newton] and Josh [McDaniels] and all those guys to lean on. Again, he’s one of those guys who’s going to make the team better and make that room better.’'

Newton was 8 of 14 with a pair of interceptions, including a James White drop/deflection that landed in Raekwon McMillan’s arms for the pick. He also threw behind Hunter Henry near the goal line and Adrian Phillips was there for the theft.

Newton had some nice moments as well, including a back-of-the-end-zone bullet to Kristian Wilkerson, threading the needle between a pair of defenders. He also hit N’Keal Harry on a nice corner fade.

Brian Hoyer took the most snaps as he ran the scout team, completing 8 of 17 passes. His end zone shot to Wilkerson, who did a nice job high-pointing the ball, was his best.

