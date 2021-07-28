Red Sox may have discovered a diamond in the rough with Tyreque Reed

It started when Reed was growing up in the small town of Houlka, Miss., and continued at Itawamba Community College. As a sophomore, Reed hit .504/.638/.943 with a 1.581 OPS and 15 homers in 141 at-bats. He worked 46 walks and struck out just 11 times.

The Red Sox might have found another player. The numbers are real, if you ask the team brass. Not a gimmick. They have the history that tells them so.

In 1,032 minor league at-bats, he’s slashed .285/.377/.530 with a .907 OPS and 57 homers. Between High A Greenville and Double A Portland, Reed is hitting .301/.402/.598 with 16 home runs this season.

Advertisement

“I’ve been playing baseball since I could walk,” Reed said in a phone conversation Tuesday.

Despite the numbers, Reed snuck in through the back door for the Red Sox, a solid find in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft from the Rangers in December. How did he slip through the cracks and land with the Red Sox?

“Good question. I’m not sure, man,” Portland manager Corey Wimberly said. “I know we are extremely happy to have him. Luckily, he fell through the cracks and we were able to pick him up and add some depth to our organization. I feel like he’s another guy who has put in the work. He comes out to compete. It’s fun to run him out there every day and let him do his thing.”

Reed tries to stay inside the ball at the plate. He’s disciplined and controls the strike zone, something the Red Sox preach throughout the organization. Wimberly feels Reed can tap into more power with a few mechanical changes and his 6-foot-1-inch, 250-pound frame.

There is another layer to this. Reed plays first base, the same position as Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas. It’s also the same position as Bobby Dalbec, who shifted to first in the majors because Rafael Devers has third covered. Dalbec has struggled, so much so that he’s been utilized strictly as a matchup guy, if that at this point. He could, perhaps, benefit from some time in Triple A. But that wouldn’t necessarily put Reed ahead of Dalbec in the pecking order. Furthermore, when Casas returns from playing in the Olympics, first base would certainly be his spot. In some sense, Reed — at least for right now — is blocked. Depth, something chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said he wants to build, has started to take shape.

Advertisement

Within that depth is player development, something Reed believes he’s benefited from because of the Sox’ advanced data that is afforded to even minor league players.

“They keep me correct in my approach,” Reed said. “And helped me with the analytics of the game. You got really good stuff on the pitcher now and it makes it a lot easier to go up there and battle with him. The Red Sox are on top of everything.”

When asked what the difference is between the Rangers and Red Sox, Reed said the Sox have more of a free-flowing culture.

“It’s definitely different from the Rangers,” he said. “It’s more laid back. They let you play here. It’s been fun.”

Fun is a huge element of the game but production is the ultimate goal.

Advertisement

“I see a guy who’s extremely talented, extremely strong, and I wouldn’t necessarily say raw because I think that gets thrown around a lot too much,” Wimberly said. “I think the power is raw, but the ability is very, very polished. And I think he has an idea of what he’s doing at the plate. I just see a very bright future for him.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.