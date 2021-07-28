Sharon lefthander Jake Fishman is pitching in for Israel at Tokyo Olympics

Finally, after exhausting every possible connection, Union coach Paul Mound persuaded Wareham Gatemen manager Jerry Weinstein to give his southpaw ace a chance. It quickly became clear that Weinstein made the right call. Fishman started Opening Day, allowing one earned run in five innings while fanning three Yarmouth-Dennis batters.

The Sharon native led all of college baseball with an 0.41 ERA while hitting .361 as a junior. But Fishman was, after all, a D3 player vying to compete with the most talented amateurs in the nation.

Though Jake Fishman was statistically the best Division 3 baseball player in 2016, his coach at Union College had to pull every possible string to place him on a Cape Cod League team.

Advertisement

“He’s got a lot of funk,” Weinstein said. “Little different lefthanded approach.”

But that was Fishman’s only game on the Cape, because the very next day the Toronto Blue Jays selected him in the 30th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Weinstein, then the manager for Israel in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, made Fishman a reserve on the club. That put Fishman on Israel’s radar, and eventually led to him earning a roster spot for the Olympic squad. So on Thursday, when Israel faces off against South Korea in its first game of the Tokyo 2020 baseball tournament, Fishman will become what is believed to be the first Olympian from Sharon.

“It’s very special to me, to be able to represent Massachusetts, the US, and Israel,” Fishman said. “It’s tough to describe, to be honest. It’s such a surreal moment.”

Fishman’s path to Team Israel started at Sharon High School, where he played three years of varsity ball and was named to the Hockomock League and Massachusetts All-Star teams as a senior.

Advertisement

Kee Arguimbau, the Sharon pitching coach at the time, noticed Fishman’s natural ability when he was in sixth grade, but was even more impressed by his work ethic and mental strength once he rose to varsity. Arguimbau said Fishman would show up to practice doing his own specialized arm exercises and drills, then often head to private lessons afterward.

“I’ve coached D1 pitchers, I coached at the college level a long time, Cranberry League, but I’ve never coached someone like him before,” Arguimbau said.

After graduating from Sharon High in 2013, Fishman arrived at Union in Schenectady, N.Y. Mound, his coach, envisioned Fishman as an everyday center fielder in the mold of Yankees great Bernie Williams. He was 6 feet 3 inches with plus speed and a strong lefty bat who liked to go the opposite way.

But then Mound saw Fishman pitch.

“I had never seen a ball move like his ball moved in all the years I’ve been in the game,” said Mound.

That movement is what separates Fishman, who allowed three earned runs in 66 innings as a college junior. His fastball hovers around 92-93 m.p.h., Mound said, up from 84 m.p.h. as a freshman but still slow for a big league reliever. He can keep hitters off-balance with multiple arm slots and off-speed pitches.

Fishman, who is now in the Miami Marlins organization, doesn’t know exactly what his role with Team Israel will be.

“I’m just going to show up, and whatever they need from me, that’s what I’m going to give them,” he said.

Advertisement

Israel had a remarkable run in 2019 to even qualify for the Olympics, winning 17 of 21 games and multiple tournaments in which it was the underdog. Fishman didn’t play in those tournaments, but he got the call right afterward.

He visited Israel for the first time, gaining dual citizenship through the Law of Return, which requires proof of at least one Jewish grandparent. That was no problem for Fishman, a member of Temple Kol Tikvah in Sharon whose father is Jewish.

Twenty of Israel’s 24 players are American Jews who gained Israeli citizenship like Fishman. Several have ties to New England, including former Red Sox second baseman Ian Kinsler (the only former major league All-Star on the roster), 2008 Sox draftee Ryan Lavarnway, Belmont High graduate Ben Wanger, and New Haven-born pitcher Josh Zeid. Infielder Danny Valencia also played third base for the Red Sox in 2012.

But it’s Fishman whose story stands out. Neither Arguimbau nor Mound had ever coached an Olympian. Sharon’s Historical Society, a longtime parks and recreation director, and the current high school athletic director were not familiar with another Olympian from Sharon. .

“Between the mental game that he has and his mental toughness and his work ethic,” Arguimbau said, “he made himself into an Olympian.”