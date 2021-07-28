US wins gold in 3x3 women’s basketball

The United States team of Stefanie Dolson , Allisha Gray , Kelsey Plum , and Jackie Young took an early lead against the team from Russia, then held on for an 18-15 victory Wednesday to win the title in the debut of 3-on-3 basketball at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Now, they have Olympic gold medals to go with all that.

Their scrapbooks and trophy cases are filled with memories from Final Fours, national titles, All-America honors, and even some impressive showings in the pros.

“In 10 years, we’ll look back and say, ‘Damn, we did that,’ ” Dolson said. “Hopefully we started something.”

Dolson did the honors during the medals ceremony, taking the gold prizes and placing them over her teammates’ necks. They stood with hands over hearts during the national anthem.

Their celebration couldn’t beat Latvia’s, though.

After Karlis Lasmanis drained a shot from behind the arc to close out the men’s final, he found himself at the bottom of a four-man dogpile. The winner gave his country a 21-18 victory over the Russians and its first medal of the Games.

Bronze medals went to China’s women and Serbia’s men.

Plum, who became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history during her four years at Washington, led the way in this event, as well. She scored 55 points over the nine games. In the final, she scored all 5 of her points early to stake the US to a lead it never relinquished.

Hashimoto takes all-around

Daiki Hashimoto gave Japan its third straight Olympic title in the men’s gymanstics all-around, using a thrilling high-bar routine during the final rotation to slip past China’s Xiao Ruoteng and ROC’s Nikita Nagornyy for gold.

Hashimoto’s total of 88.465 was four-10ths ahead of Ruoteng, who was dinged a three-10ths deduction after forgetting to salute the judges during the final set.

American Brody Malone finished 10th in his first Olympics, while three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak came in 12th.

Sullivan named coach

Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been named US men’s hockey coach for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Sullivan will be behind the bench if the NHL participates, which is still a question. There is not a deal currently in place to send NHL players to the Olympics, and negotiations are ongoing.

“I’m going to operate on the premise that the NHL and the [International] Olympic Committee are going to work towards an agreement and we’re going to participate,” Sullivan said on a video call with reporters. “That’s the approach that we have to take and, we’re just entrusting that the powers that be are going to work out an agreement and hopefully that will be sooner than later.”

Sullivan coached the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017. He is also a former coach of the Bruins. USA Hockey expects to name Sullivan’s assistants later this summer.

Athletes banned

Twenty athletes, including 10 from Nigeria, will not be allowed to participate in track and field at the Olympics because they did not meet anti-doping testing requirements in the lead-up to the Games.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which runs the anti-doping program for the sport, requires athletes from countries categorized as “high risk” because of deficiencies in their testing programs to be given three no-notice, out-of-competition tests in the 10 months leading to a major event.

Each of the seven so-called “Category A” countries had at least one athlete banned from the Games. The countries are Belarus, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, and Ukraine. AIU does not release the names of the banned athletes.

Silver for US in diving

The Chinese duo of Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi led all the way in winning men’s the 3-meter synchronized springboard, giving the diving powerhouse its third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics. Wang and Xie finished with 467.82 points in their Olympic debuts. The US earned its second diving medal in Tokyo. Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon finished second with 444.36 points. It’s the same color medal that Hixon won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro with a different partner. American teammates Delaney Schnell and Jessica Parratto finished second in women’s 10-meter synchro on Tuesday … The US women’s water polo team was handed its first loss at the Olympics since 2008 when it fell, 10-9, to Hungary in group play. The US had been 19-0 this year, including five victories over Hungary by a combined 66-37 score. Even with the loss, the Americans remain in good position to advance to the knockout round.