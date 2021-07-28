fb-pixel Skip to main content

US women’s water polo team loses to Hungary

By The Associated PressUpdated July 28, 2021, 18 minutes ago
Head Coach Adam Krikorian of Team United States talked to the team during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match between Hungary and the United States on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Head Coach Adam Krikorian of Team United States talked to the team during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match between Hungary and the United States on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.Al Bello/2021 Getty Images

The U.S. women’s water polo team lost at the Olympics for the first time since 2008, falling 10-9 to Rebecca Parkes and Hungary in group play.

The U.S. was a big favorite to win its third straight gold medal coming into Tokyo, but it was pushed hard by China during a rugged 12-7 victory Monday and then it struggled against Hungary. Even with the loss, it still should be able to advance to the knockout round.

Hungary trailed 9-8 with 2:28 left, but captain Rita Keszthelyi scored from deep and Parkes got the game-winner when she connected on a no-look goal with 45 seconds left. Parkes finished with a team-high three goals.

Advertisement

The U.S. had the ball in the final seconds but turned it over.

It was the United States’ first loss since the 2008 final against the Netherlands. It had a draw in London, but it went 6-0 on the way to the title in Rio.

Boston Globe video